Ritual killings: Horror as pupils now endangered species

…Women, children treated like dying out species – NHRC …Act horrific, inhumane, satanic – NAWOJ, NCWS, CSOs …Situation unsustainable, needs urgent actions – NCWS …Rape cases, killing school kids by proprietors disturbing – Ganduje

Allegations of ritual killings have been with Nigerians from time immemorial with some wealthy citizens often accused of using their relatives, associates and/or parents for money rituals. PAUL OKAH in this report focuses on the recent murder of a five-year-old primary school pupil in Kano state; the killing of another pupil in Jigawa, the murder of a Dowen College Lagos student and other recent cases have brought to the fore the fact that pupils are now endangered species.

In Nigeria these days, the fear of kidnappers, rapists, paedophiles as well as ritualists is the beginning of wisdom as these groups of undesirable elements appear to have taken over different parts of the country.

The alarming situation has been further compounded by the abduction, raping and senseless murder of innocent and defenceless primary school pupils and secondary school students in different parts of the country.

Unarguably, this category of school children has become an endangered species as they are abducted, raped and even murdered either in their homes or schools.

More worrisome is the fact that the victims are usually children as young as three or five-year-olds.

Current cases

On January 20, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, the Police in Kano state disclosed that it had arrested a teacher, Abdulmalik Mohammed, 30, and one Hashim Isyaku, 37, for allegedly kidnapping and poisoning a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, to death.

The statement read in part, “In December 4, 2021, at about 20:30 hours, a report was received from a resident of Dakata Quarters, Nassarawa, Kano state, that one Hanifa Abubakar, 5, was kidnapped and a ransom of N6 million was demanded. Sustained efforts and prolonged follow-up led to the arrest of Abdulmalik Mohammed-Tanko, 30, and Hashim Isyaku, 37, all of Tudun Murtala Quarters, by a detective team of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“During investigation, Mohammed-Tanko confessed that the victim, Hanifa, was his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa, Kano state. He kidnapped her and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of N6 million. On December 18, 2021, having realised that the victim recognised him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death.

“He conspired with Hashim Isyaku and buried her in a grave located at the private school premises at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala. Isyaku also confessed that in November 2021, the principal suspect and one Fatima Musa, 27, met and ordered him to kidnap the girl. They arranged for the kidnapping, but later rescinded the action. Fatima was also arrested in connection with the offence.

“The suspects led a combined team of DSS operatives, police command’s medical team and Operation Puff Adder to the grave. The body was exhumed and taken to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital Kano where it was examined and later released to the relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.”

The confession

On January 22, the Kano state police command paraded killers of the five-year old pupil of Noble Kids Comprehensive College, Hanifa Abubakar, including the school teacher/proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, who callously narrated how he abducted her on December 4 and later killed her with a N100 rat poison on December 10 after collecting N100, 000, out of the N6 million ransom from her father.

He said: “I picked Hanifa inside Keke NAPEP and I carried her to my house where I lied to my wife that the girl was a daughter to one of the women working in my school and that the mother travelled and pleaded for us to keep the girl for some days. My wife accepted and kept the girl for that reason. I realised that the girl’s parents were informed that when picking her up, she made mention of ‘uncle.’ This gave me the impression that they might be suspecting me as the uncle.

“Then after some time, after some days, some of my teachers visited my house very early in the morning. When they came, I was also suspecting that they were sent over to the house to find out whether the girl was there with me. So, I decided that it was better I found a way before I would be caught. I first thought of sending this girl to another state but again, I thought the whole town was aware that she was missing. If the girl was going to be sent out through the main roads, we would be caught. So, that was when I conceived the idea of killing her.

“I picked her up at home; she was already sleeping, it was getting to 11pm. I picked her up. I used to always drink tea. I was drinking tea at that time, so I put the remaining tea in an empty container of Bobo yogurt and then I poured in this rat killer poison inside and gave it to the girl, not in my own house.

“When we went to the other school, when we were passing, I told her that I was taking her back to her uncle’s house. So, as we were going I gave her the drink on the road and she drank it and then we entered one branch of the school; the branches are two. We entered the other branch with her and I told her I was going to pick something inside. She entered and that was where she finally died.

“I bought the poison N100. I buried her in the school. Let me clear this doubt. People are thinking that it has to do with ritual, this is not rituals. I buried her inside the school simply because I was not able to find any secure place to dig a hole.”

Hisbah’s demand

Though the Kano state government has reacted to Hanifa’s killing by closing down the school and revoking the licence of all private schools in the state, even with irate youth burning down the school on January 23, on January 24, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, M.r Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, the Kano state Hisbah Board tasked the police and relevant stakeholders to ensure the speedy prosecution of the Hanifa’s killer, Abdulmalik Tanko.

Ibrahim-Fagge quoted the commander-general of the Board, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, as describing it as “one of the worst terrible incidents that have happened in history of the state”, urging relevant bodies to ensure a thorough investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

NAWOJ seeks justice

In a statement by its national president, Ladi Bala, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) condemned the killing of Hanifa, describing the act as “one of the most horrific, barbaric, inhumane and evil acts of wickedness recorded in recent times,” even as it called on NGOs and CSOs to speak out against evil acts and demand justice for victims of ritual killings and sexual abuse across the country.

NAWOJ stated that the killing of the innocent Nigerian pupil by the proprietor of her school, smacked of gross betrayal of trust which the little girl and her parents reposed in the institution and the proprietor, noting that the increase in cases of killing for money and ritual purposes had assumed a frightening dimension; thus making life unsafe for Nigerians.

“Killing, kidnapping, sexual and gender-based violence are taking a severe tolls on women and girls who are the soft targets of evil perpetrators. There was a case of Aisha Umar, an IDP, who was lured and raped by a humanitarian provider, which led to her committing suicide in Maiduguri, Borno state, as she could not stand the trauma.

“The brutal murder of the son of a gender activist, Ms. Ene Ede, in Abuja recently by yet-to-be identified murderers, to mention but a few, are all indicators that all is not well in our dear country. As mothers, we say with pains that this is no longer the Nigeria we grew up to know where the care for the younger generation was the responsibility of all adults and the community as a whole. As mothers, we appeal to Nigerians to be more vigilant, security-conscious as well as report suspicious characters to security agencies,” the statement read in part.

NCWS’ reaction

Likewise, on January 24, in a statement in Abuja, signed by its national president, Mrs. Laraba Shoda, the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) called for justice for Hanifa Abubakar, describing her murder as “tragic” and demanded that her killer be brought to book.

“The kidnap and eventual murder of Hanifa by her teacher after collecting ransom of six million naira from her parent, is one of the most inhuman acts of wickedness. The killing of this innocent Nigerian child by the proprietor of her school is a gross betrayal of trust, which the little girl and her parents reposed in the institution.

“A situation where care-givers that should protect and care for children become predators is certainly unsustainable and needs urgent actions. We must secure justice for Hanifa and others. We need to lay an indicator that no family will be able to question the decision of enrolling their wards in a school that is not safe,” the statement read in part.

Another case in Kaduna

Similarly, barely 48 hours after the discovery of Hanifa’s murder in Kano, an eight-year-old girl, Asma’u Shuaibu, who was abducted by one of her neighbours on December 9, 2021, was also killed in Zaria, Kaduna state, by her abductors even after her father, Shuaibu Wa’Alamu, had paid N3 million ransom for her release.

“My daughter was abducted on December 9; when she failed to return home, I lodged a formal complaint with the police. After some days, the abductors began to call my number and demanded N15 million, but we negotiated and I first gave them N2 million. They collected the money in the Rigasa area of Kaduna. Later, they called me again and demanded another N1.045 million as the only condition to release my daughter. I did not argue, but gave the money to them.

“However, after paying the ransom as demanded on January 19, they called me to tell me they had killed my daughter and they immediately switched off their phone. You see, from the initial stage, I was following her abductors and doing their bidding because of the fear of losing my daughter. Now, they have killed her. I know those who abducted her and killed her. In fact, the suspects have been arrested,” he told newsmen.

NHRC’s calls

On January 24, in a statement in Abuja by its deputy director, public affairs, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu, called for the elimination and prevention of all forms of violence against gender-related killings, also known as femicides, saying “women and children are being treated like endangered species by their abusers.”

He said: “It is disappointing to note the attitude of those who are entrusted with the safety of this vulnerable group of people, but turn around to betray their trust. I call on perpetrators of violence against women and children to desist from the dastardly act. Presently, we are making our interventions in several cases including the case of a man who allegedly murdered his three children in Enugu.

“Also, the unfortunate incident of Hanifa, who was also allegedly murdered by her handlers in cold blood in Kano, is another incident of gruesome murder and the case of Oromoni and several others across the states. We will follow all these cases to logical conclusions and ensure that justice is served.

“In January alone, the commission received so many complaints of heinous acts of human rights abuse meted on women and children across the country. We are just in the first month of the year, this is alarming. The commission has begun intense investigation into the case of alleged rape and subsequent death of one 16-year-old Aisha Umar in Borno. Women and children are being treated like endangered species by their abusers.”

Buhari’s concerns, directives

On January 21, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed the nation’s condolences to the family of Hanifa, praising the work of the police and the secret service in unravelling the mystery behind the disappearance and murder of the child.

He particularly lauded them for the arrest of her teacher and his other accomplices suspected to have been involved in the child’s kidnap and murder, saying the family and the whole nation, which followed up on Hanifa’s travail every day since her disappearance in December last year, were hoping for the girl to have been rescued alive and well.

He, however, noted that the very thorough and painstaking detective operation by the law enforcement bodies, leading to the discovery of the corpse and the arrest of the suspects, who had already made confessions, were commendable, adding that this was an achievement that should instil more public confidence in the authorities.

“When breakthroughs like this happen, people will talk differently of law enforcement,” the president said.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the little school girl and urged her parents to bear the sad loss with courage and fortitude in God, urging the police and the ministry of justice to uphold the integrity of the detective work that cracked the case by preparing well and presenting a good case that will earn the respect of the court.