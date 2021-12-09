Ritualist rapes13-yr-old girl to death in Delta



A suspected ritualist has allegedly raped a13-year-old girl to death at Bathonic Hotel, Issele -Uku in Aniocha north local government area of Delta state.



The suspected rapist, Mr Chuka Nwosu, took the innocent girl to the hotel, hypnotised and raped her.

It was revealed that the victim “died few hours after rape at El Comfort Hospital Bonsaac Asaba.”



According to source, “before her death, she told her sister that Chuka Nwosu took her to Bathonic hotel Issele-Uku where she was raped and then used a white tissue paper to wipe blood from her private part.”



He further disclosed that the body of the deceased has been deposited at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) morgue Asaba.



A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamishu lamented that “this is the second rape case “we are recording at Issele-Uku.”



“Chuka Nwosu is currently in hideout, please help us fish him out”, Gwamishu pleaded.



Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the incident.

