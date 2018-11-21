Rituals: Police confirms arrest of Delta student ‘killers’

The DELSU student was gruesomely murdered by persons suspected to be ritualists on 15th November this year.

Miss. Elozino Joshualia Ogege aged 22yrs, a 300 level student of Mass Communication, DELSU, Abraka was earlier reported missing on 15/11/2018 at Abraka Police Station.

The Command Commissioner of police, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa said that the late lady was found dead in a bush at the outskirts of Abraka, Delta State early hour of Sunday, November 18th 2018.

Police boss said that some of the major suspects connected to the crime have been arrested and are assisting the Police with their investigation.

Commissioner of police who commiserate with members of her family said that the Command will leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that all the persons connected to the crime are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He calls on the members of the public to avail the Command with credible information that will lead to the arrest of other actors in the crime.