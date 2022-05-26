River PDP guber: Tension grips Rivers delegates over court verdict

Palpable tension has gripped the Obi Wali Cultural Center, Port Harcourt, venue of the PDP governorship primaries as delegates and party leaders await the outcome of the case instituted at Federal High, Court Abuja by Farah Dagogo, which challenged his disqualification in the governorship primaries.

Delegates started arriving the venue of the primaries as early as 7am, but as at the time of filing this report at 3.05 pm on Wednesday, people were still milling around the venue and hoping that the fate of Rivers APC in 2019 does not befall the PDP following Dagogo’s quest seeking legal redress over his disqualification.

The state governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, was yet to arrive at the venue even as feelers had it that he had handed the governorship ticket to Semenyi Fubara, the immediate past Accountant General of the state who hails from Opobo Nkoro LGA, from the riverine axis of the state.

Many delegates who were accredited and seated since the morning hours have deserted the hall and were outside chatting with friends and stakeholders from their constituencies.

Fears that the exercise might drag into the night if the court gives leave for the primaries to go on.

Analysts blamed Wike for the situation the party has found itself over his perceived high handedness in handling the Farah Dagogo matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

