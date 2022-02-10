Rivers 2023: Why I’m still consulting – Abe

Former lawmaker of the Rivers South-East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has given reasons why he would continue to consult before making up his mind to contest for the governorship seat of Rivers state in the forthcoming general elections.

The Senator stated that he is consulting to get the input of all critical stakeholders in order to avoid any avoidable mistakes and that the consultation will continue until he could find the enthusiasm in the people to overcome their lethargy.

Abe spoke through his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, at the end of a consultative meeting with the people, elders and members of the Bera Council of Chiefs, Wednesday at his home town, Bera in Gokana local government area of the state.

He said: “I have come here today, in continuation of my consultations with critical stakeholders as to the way forward for our political journey.

“I have consulted with the Bera Community and members of the Council of Chiefs and they have encouraged me to go forward without fear and contest for the governorship seat of Rivers State in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

“The consultation process will continue until we get input from all critical stakeholders and to be convinced that the people understand the message on how things could be done differently to the benefit of all citizens. At the appropriate time, after due consultation, we shall make the outcome of the processes known.

“I want to thank the community for inviting me and also thank you all for your encouraging words and support. Most importantly, I thank you for the peace you have maintained in this community.”

Earlier, the paramount ruler, HRH Mene Magnus Adumene Deekor, Menebon Bera, Gberekpina XIII, said that Bera as a community has resolved to call on their son, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, to present himself for the position of governor of Rivers state.