Rivers Angels suffer another defeat in Cairo





Rivers Angels Football Club on Tuesday suffered a second consecutive loss at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League after a 0-1 defeat to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns despite dominating for most parts of the game.





Zanele Nhlapho’s controversial first half goal made sure Sundowns got all three points on the night thereby sending the Jewel Of Rivers closer to the exit door of the tournament.



TV replays could not conclusively ascertain that Nhlapho’s effort crossed the line before Angels goalkeeper Charlotte Adjei saved the ball but that turned out to be the only goal of a painful evening for Angels.





Vivian Ikechukwu’s 53rd minute effort was chalked off for handball by the centre referee and a freekick awarded to the South Africans who held on to pick the maximum win.





Head coach Edwin Okon after the game, expressed his disappointment with the result and equally rued his side





“As you can see, I’m not a happy man because despite our efforts today, the result didn’t go our way,” he said.



“The goal scored by Sundowns is no goal to me, the organizers should do well to check it and also ensure this doesn’t repeat itself.



“We had lots of chances to bury this game but my attackers couldn’t convert any of these.



“I don’t know what will happen in the last group game but we’re hoping to get something out of it,” added Okon.





Rivers Angels are bottom of Group B with no points and will be up against Vihiga Queens of Kenya on Friday in their last group game.

Related

No tags for this post.No tags for this post.