Rivers election petition: YPP governorship candidate sues for calm, sure of tribunal intervention

The governorship candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) Engr. Danagogo Wenike has appealed to all party faithful to remain calm, following alleged widespread irregularities in the March 18, 2023 governorship and house of assembly elections in Rivers State.

This is according to a statement personally signed by Wenike and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Winike assured that he had officially filed a petition at the election tribunal to reclaim his mandate.

He expressed optimism that the tribunal would carefully look into the petition and do the needful as soon as possible so as to resolve and restore peace to the state.

“I am glad to inform the peace loving people of River state, that I have filed my petition at the election tribunal to reclaim my mandate following the widespread irregularities in the March 18, 2023 Governorship and house of assembly elections in Rivers State.

“This I did after evaluating the entire process, and the evidences of malpractices which are now before the tribunal.

“The entire world saw what transpired in Rivers State during the elections. Nobody has monopoly of violence and it is painful that the same people that should bring peace to the state are the people causing crises in the state.

“What is the PDP afraid of in allowing us access the election materials? Why are they blocking the access to INEC office in Port Harcourt?

“I therefore call on the Chief Judge of Nigeria to relocate the Rivers State Elections Tribunal to Abuja as the state is heated up by the PDP in the state.

“My appeal is for everyone to remain calm, as we have a very good case at the tribunal.

“May God bless the good people of Rivers State. May God bless Nigeria,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

