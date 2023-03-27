Rivers governorship election: You’re a political spent-force, PDP tells Abe 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to comments made by the flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Magnus Abe.

The party in a statement in Port Harcourt, Monday, said: “Abe is simply trying to be a show boy whose pride has been hurt by the people. Our dear Senator was disowned in field because governance is not a matter of show-boyship.”

According to the Director of Publicity and Communications of the PDP campaign organisation, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, Abe who has been crowing on television is a spent force.

He said, “Apart from running to the media all the time to grandstand, Senator Magnus Abe is a spent political force in Rivers state. He is like the proverbial tortoise who went to the wrestling ground and scattered everything in sight so it can be said a titanic fight took place.

“Abe knows the truth that he is not admitting. Even if elections were to be held 100 times in Rivers State, Abe will lose 100 times against the PDP.

“We do not intend to hold brief either for law enforcement agents or INEC, but our take is, Abe is fabricating so many tactless lies which cannot be substantiated. How many lies can a man tell himself?

“The Senator broke out of the APC. In doing so, he left with votes that could have gone to the APC. Dumo Lulu Briggs also left the APC.

“Like Abe, he (Dumo) moved with part of the support base of the APC to Accord. Tonye Cole, faced with a stream of defections, struggled with what was left of APC votes. How could this former and present APC members hope to defeat the PDP which was intact under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike?

“Abe and others like him should be good sportsmen. They have lost, they have lost. As good sportsmen, who understand what it is to cultivate urbane democratic manners, we implore them to congratulate the eventual winner of the election and move on.

“Rivers people and indeed other rational Nigerians are bored by these lamb tales from Shakespeare. Abe cried against Amaechi. Now he is crying against the Police, INEC and Governor Nyesom Wike. For how long shall he tell these endless tales?”

