Rivers guber: Abe is Wike’s mole in APC – Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Eze Chukwemeka Eze, has alleged that Senator Magnus Abe was planted in the party to cause disaffection by Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Eze, a former spokesperson of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), said this following the emergence of Tonye Cole as APC candidate in a parallel governorship election held in the state.

He accused Senator Abe of conniving with Wike and the PDP at the weekend to organise a parallel primary, against the directives of the national secretariat of the party, a move he said “affirmed the allegations against Abe that the Senator had been working all alongside Wike to sabotage the fortunes of the APC in Rivers state.

“It is gladdening to note that with the resolve of APC to field a riverine candidate of Ijaw extraction, particularly from the great Kalabari Kingdom, the injustice of upland governing Rivers state for twenty years to the detriment of the riverine area would have been addressed.

“The resolve of the party to elect a candidate like Arch Tonye Cole, whose intimidating credentials are something that will aid the party in her efforts and mission to change the fortunes of Rivers state positively, is commendable”, he said adding that his emergence has sent shivers down the spine of Governor Nyesom Wike and his handlers.

Speaking on the parallel election that produced Srenator Abe, he said: “Senator Abe by hiring PDP elements to aid him to organise an illegal parallel primaries, against the directive of the National Working Committee of the party, vindicated and justified my position that Abe is not interested in having a united and virile APC but is out to do anything to weaken and if possible collapse the party’s structure in Rivers State just to pave way for Governor Wike to continue with his maladministration of the State till 2023 when they promised to hand over power to him.

