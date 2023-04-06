Rivers ‘ll continue to benefit from uninterupted – Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said residents of Rivers state would continue to benefit from the ongoing development of infrastructure because they did not compromise their support for the governor-elect, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor explained that if they had supported another candidate of a different political party, it was likely the ongoing implementation of the development agenda would have been discontinued.

Wike spoke at the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba Ada-George Junction Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state, during its inauguration on Wednesday, which was performed by governor of Benue state, Dr. Samuel Ortom.

The governor reiterated his determination to complete every project that his administration has started, but should anyone be left uncompleted, the governor-elect would commit to completing them.

“I thank you for giving us the support. As I said before, we will do everything humanly possible to complete every project that we have started. If we do not, the governor-elect, who is part of the administration, will of course complete all of them.

“In fact, I was telling the governor-elect that his 100 days in office, he will have more than enough projects for him to commission. That is why we prayed for consolidation and continuity.

“Assuming you did not support the governor-elect, what would have happened if another governor from another party had emerged. I thank God that you didn’t listen to them.”

Governor Wike corrected the Obio-Akpor Local Government chairman, George Ariolu, who in his welcome address said that of the 12 flyovers built by the Wike’s administration, seven were located in his council.

The governor said that position is wrong and clarified that the basis his administration adopted to construct flyovers was to decongest Port Harcourt and its environs of the growing population, ease vehicular traffic flow and boost economic activities.

“Rivers state government built flyovers. I don’t know what you mean by saying that Obio-Akpor has 7 flyovers. All I know is that, in order to decongest the state we need to build flyover where it is necessary.

“So, we didn’t share flyovers according to local government. It is because Obio Akpor Local government, is being part of the city of Port Harcourt. Of course, you know Obio Akpor Local Government is over populated than any other local government. So, you expect that we have to decongest the entire area.”

Governor Wike noted that with the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba Ada-George Junction Flyover now completed, the usual traffic logjam associated with the area is a thing of the past.

He commended the residents in the area for enduring the inconveniences they experienced while the work on the project lasted, and the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for keeping to the agreed schedule.

Inaugurating the project, governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state remarked on the vast improvement that the Wike’s administration has brought to bear on the aesthetic and landscape of Port Harcourt in terms of delivering of infrastructure.

While rating governor Wike as the first and best among the 36 governors in Nigeria in areas of provision of infrastructure, Dr. Ortom said the monumental change achieved has impacted positively on Rivers people

Governor Ortom described his Rivers State counterpart as a bridge builder, and a worthy example who has made democratic governance more meaningful.

