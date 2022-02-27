Rivers PDP, APC, others lose 3,000 members to ADC – Chairman

No fewer than 3,000 members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties in Rivers state, have joined the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Chairman, Rivers State ADC, Ambassador Leader Sampson, who received the defectors at the party secretariat, D/Line, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital Friday, said the bold decision and move taken by the overwhelming defectors was an added strength to the party (ADC) to wrestle power from PDP ahead of 2023 general elections.

Amb. Sampson said he received the defectors in culmination with good members of Rivers Believers Movement (RBM) into the party’s fold at the newly inaugurated party secretariat situated in the Rivers Garden City, Port Harcourt, assuring that they would not be disappointed in joining force with ADC which is known for its good stability.

He described ADC as a political party that has come to give the people of Rivers State a credible alternative with good ideology that would be of immense help for every party member and Rivers State at large.

“In fact, 1 mince no word to say that ADC is an organized party that was built on ideology, aimed at reaching out to the people of Rivers State with a view to ascertain their wants possibly proffer a solution which is very uncommon among other political parties.”