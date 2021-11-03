Rivers: Police burst fake drink producers’ syndicate, arrest 2

Rivers state Police command said it has burst a fake drink producing syndicate in the Eligbo-Rumuokoro area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Consequently, two male suspects, Akhayera Collins, 41, and Christian John have been arrested while others escaped.

The state Police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed the incident in a press statement made available to Blueprint on Tuesday in his office at the command headquarters, Port-Harcourt.

He disclosed that on October 22, operatives of Puff Adder who acted on credible information led by its commander, SP Noble Uwoh, stormed the hideout where the suspects were processing the products for human consumption.

According to Omoni, in the course of the operation, the crack operatives succeeded in arresting the two suspects while others took to flight, living behind assorted fake wines, spirits and several bottles of alcoholic beverages.

He said others included a number of empty bottles arranged to be filled with the poisonous liquid substance, and that so far, the two arrested suspects had made useful statement on the fake business.

The PPRO said the suspects would be charged to court soon after completion of investigation, while appealing to the members of the public to be vigilant and report such cases to the police for the interest of human health.

