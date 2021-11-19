Rivers Police burst fake drink producers syndicate, arrests 2

The Rivers state Police command said it has burst a fake drink producing syndicate in the Eligbo-Rumuokoro part of port Harcourt.

Two male suspects, named Akhayera Collins and one Christian John were arrested while others escaped.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police (SP), Nnamdi Omoni, stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint on in his office during the week at the command headquarters, Port-Harcourt.

He said at about 4:00pm last month, October 22, operatives of Puff Adder of the Police command who acted on credible information led by its commander, SP Noble Uwoh, stormed the hideout where the suspects were on processing the dangerous products for human consumption.

Omoni said in the course of the operation, the crack operatives succeeded in arresting the two named suspects while others took to their heels living behind assorted fake wines, spirits and several bottles of alcoholic beverages.

He said others included a number of empty bottles arranged to be filled with the poisonous liquid substance, and that so far the two arrested suspects had made useful statement confessing to their illegal fake business.

The PPRO affirmed that the two suspects would be charged to court soon after completion of investigation while appealing to the members of the public to be vigilant and report such cases to the police for the interest of human health.

A major liquor dealer along the Port-Harcourt Ikwerre road, who also spoke with Blueprint on condition of anonymity over production and sales of fake drinks in the state, commended the effort of the state Police command for bursting the syndicate.