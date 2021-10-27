Rivers ranks third largest in COVID – 19 infections- Dr Boyd

Country Director of the United States Centre for Disease Control (USDC), Dr. Mary Boyd, has said that Rivers state currently has the third largest COVID- 19 infections and the sixth on tuberculosis with 140,000 new infections in the country.

Dr.Boyd stated this at a launch of an Integrated Screening, Tracking for TB, HIV and COVID- 19 Wednesday in Port-Harcourt, capital of Rivers state. He said there is rise in TB and COVID-19, but assured the new scheme would curb it.

She said the current statistics by the World Health Organization Representative in Nigeria indicates that despite the decline in TB World Wide, Rivers state, had an increase.

Fortunately, she said the commitment and zeal by the state government has put the new integrated screening and tracking would ensure the diseases are traced, monitored and treated.

On the part of the Rivers state government, a multi-prolonged onslaught has been unveiled to tackle the menace of tuberculosis, COVID- 19 and HIV/AIDS.

The scheme forms part of the collaboration with the United States Centre for Disease Control (USCDC) for an Integrated Screening, Tracking for the TB, HIV and COVID- 19.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Chile Princewill, said the state is ready to push the programme to achieve better health for its populace.