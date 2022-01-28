Rivers SEC approves N8.2bn 10th flyover, access to COVID-19 fund

The Rivers State Executive Council (SEC) has given approval for the state government to embark on construction of N8.2 billion 10th flyover in the state capital and another approval to access the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) COVID-19 Support Fund as its share of the Healthcare Support Credit Facility Fund established by the apex bank.

The approval was given at its meeting that was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu said the CBN floated the fund in the wake of the pandemic to cushion the impact of on both national and sub national economies.

Kamalu pointed out that council wants the state to participate and has therefore approved that it accessed the N2. 5 billion Healthcare Support Credit Facility Fund from the CBN.

“The N2.5 billion is structured into two components. N2 billion will be for healthcare infrastructure support and N500 million as revolving credit for medical consumables,” he said.

Kamalu explained that the Rivers state government intends to use the fund to establish a world class Radiotherapy Center and Department at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Treatment and Diagnostic Centre in Port Harcourt.

Part of the money, he said, will also be channeled towards the upgrading of healthcare facilities at the Prof. Kesley Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital in Port Harcourt.

On his part, the Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi informed that council approved the sum of N8.2billion for the construction of the 10th flyover at Rumuokwurushi-Elimgbu axis in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Tasie-Amadi said the project that is scheduled for completion within 12 months, would immensely benefit various sectors of the economy of the state, members of the public and particularly real estate developers.

In his briefing, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim noted that the approval by council has given impetus for an expansion of existing healthcare facilities and revamp of moribund ones that will further serve the healthcare needs of Rivers people.