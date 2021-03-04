Rivers to build world class cancer, cardiovascular disease centre

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has announced his administration’s resolve to build a world class centre that will cater for cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the state.

Special assistant (media) Rivers state governor, Kelvin Ebiri, quoted the governor as stating this at the inauguration of the Rumuogba flyover in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, explaining that the contract for the project would be signed in the next two weeks.

“For me, Rivers s tate deserves the best. I’ve told the deputy governor and our team, yes, this is our second tenure but we are going to work as if it is our first tenure. That is what we are doing.

“We are not interested in going to Abuja every day to stay. We are interested in staying in our state and developing it with the resources that God has given to us.

“Let me tell the people of Rivers state today that, in the next two weeks Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will come back and sign a contract with Rivers state government, a project where we are going to build a cancer and cardiovascular disease centre. It shall be the best in this country and shall be completed in 14 months,” Wike said.

Governor Wike said the inauguration of the Rumuogba flyover had left so many people speechless because they least expected that such feat would be accomplished.

He stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have room for excuses because they always fulfil any promise they make to the people to improve the socio-economic status of Rivers state and its people.

According to Governor Wike, Rivers people should expect inauguration of five more flyovers in the next 12 months, that will include the Rumuola, Ogbunuabali, GRA, Aba Road Rumukalagbor and Ikwerre road -Olu-Obasanjo flyovers.