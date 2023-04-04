Rivers United target CAF Confederation Cup

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma is cocksure of his wards chances of winning this year CAF Confederation Cup.

The Nigeria Premier Football League champions are among the eight quarter-finalists in this year’s competition.

No team from Africa’s most populous nation has ever won the competition.

And Eguma is determined to see his side bring the trophy to Nigeria for the first time.

“I can tell you that it has been a fruitful experience for us,” Eguma told the club’s media.

“We were four clubs from Nigeria that made it to the continent and we are proud of ourselves for still flying the flag high. We hope on doing more great things for the sake of Nigerians.”

Rivers United will known their quarter-finals opponents today (Wednesday April 5) when the draw will be conducted by CAF in Cairo, Egypt.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

