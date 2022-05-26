Rivers: Wanted ex-Accountant-General emerges Rivers PDP guber flag bearer 

A former embattled Accountant-General of Rivers state, Siminialaye Fubara, emerged Wednesday as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Fubara emerged amidst tension and rowdiness that characterised the gathering of the state PDP delegates from the three senatorial zones to vote for a popular candidate expected to emerge at the venue of the primaries held at Obi Wale Multi-purpose hall in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The retired Accountant-General from Opobo riverine area, according to his close associates, has a tacit support of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike for the governorship race based on their long standing cordial relationship both at official and private levels.

At the primaries, the governor had a long crucial meeting and consultation with the state PDP chairman, Chief Emeka Beke and party delegates over who to step down for Fubara and his running mate, Isaac Kamalu who recently resigned as Commissioner for Finance to contest the governorship race.

The emergence of Fubara and Kamalu who is from Eleme local government area Rivers state, raised disquiet among delegates on the ground that there were some core politicians close to the governor who were expected to have the governor’s backup.

Fubara, who was recently declared wanted by the EFCC, polled 721 votes out of 891 votes cast.

