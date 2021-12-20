RMRDC: As Nigeria bid to save N7.37bn through best practices in tomato production, handling

As part of efforts to develop the tomato value chain in Nigeria and help conserve foreign exchange spent on importation, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) carried out series of demonstrations to farmers on best practices in the production and handling of top grade fresh tomato fruits; BINTA SHAMA reports.

Tomatoes (Lycopersicon esculentum Mill.) is believed to have originated around Ecuador and Chile in the western coast of South America, but first domesticated in Mexico. It is now widely grown across the world.

Globally, the diversity of tomato products has led to increased processing of tomatoes to meet growing demand for different types of tomato products.

Benefit of tomato

Studies have shown that tomatoes have significant nutritional value. They are important sources of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that acts as an anti-carcinogen. They also provide vitamins and minerals. A medium ripe tomato of approximately 145 grams can provide up to 40 percent of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C and 20 percent of Vitamin A while also contributing Vitamin B, potassium, iron, and calcium to the diet. The use as food and as raw material in products such as ketchup, paste and sauce among others has increased its production around the world.

In 2020, Mexico, Netherlands and Spain were the leading exporters of tomatoes. Mexico exported 2.61 billion tones followed by Netherlands with 1.95 billion tonnes and Spain, 1.070 billion tonnes. Other major exporters in 2020 were Morrocco, 770 million tonnes; Canada, 460 million tonnes; France 440 million tonnes; Belgium, 330 million tonnes; US, 310 million tonnes; Turkey, 310 million tonnes; and China, 270 million tonnes. The global sale of tomatoes exported in 2020 was estimated at $9.8 billion.

Billion lost to poor practice

Studies have shown that Nigeria is the 14th highest producer of tomato in the world. It is however 4th in terms of areas harvested. Nevertheless, the country does not play a dominant player in the global market for value adds to tomato products due its abysmal 160th position in terms of yield. The average yield for a Nigerian farmer is about 15-30 MT/ha as against over 90MT/ha in other more developed climes for most varieties. Although tomato can be cultivated in all the ecological zones in Nigeria, national annual production is only about 1.8 million metric tonnes, even as national demand is estimated at 2.4 million tonnes. Also, due to lack of storage facilities, ailing processing industries and poorly developed marketing channels, up to 50% of the tomato produced suffer post-harvest losses, thereby widening the gap between demand and supply. For instance, 62,205.06 MT of tomato paste, equivalent of 407,572.39MT of fresh tomato valued at about ₦16 billion was imported in 2020. The importation of triple concentrate tomato, the major raw material for the production of canned tomatoes in 2020 alone was about 653,715.12 tonnes, which amounted to N4.41 billion, while that of ketchup and other sauces was over N2.96 billion.

The unsavory scenario prompted the current administration to include tomato processing into paste and other products as a major strategy for achieving the industrial component of its Economic Growth and Recovery Plan, in 2016. This led to placement of ban on importation of tomato paste, powder or concentrate put up for retail and others HS Code 2002.90.20.00, tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise by vinegar or acetic acid and others HS Codes 2002.10.00; 2002.90.19.00; 2002.90.90.00 and the inclusion of Tomato Ketchup and other sauces HS Code 2103.20.00.00. The policy also led to the increase in the tariff on non triple concentrate and other concentrate HS Code 2002.90.11.00 from 5% to 50% and an additional levy of $1500/MT.

The result of the policy was a renewed interest and investments in local processing of tomatoes championed by Dangote Industries, Savannah Intergrated Farms Ltd, Tomato Jos, GBfoods, Erisco Foods Ltd., and other entrepreneurs. However, the policy may suffer a setback despite these gains if corresponding structures are not put in place. For instance, internal industrial capacity is low due mainly to scarcity of processing grade tomato fruits coupled with high post-harvest losses, poor yield per hectare, high production cost and competition from cheap imports which makes domestic processing non competitive. In search of safeguards, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council commenced an assessment of the tomato industry across its value chains with a view to checkmating further decline.

The outcome of the assessment recommended aggressive production of processing grade fruits through captive, contract and out growers farming schemes across states with favorable climate for tomato production, increased research and development on improved seeds development, small scale processing (to feed larger packers), improved agricultural practices and extension services as panaceas to ameliorating the identified challenges.

RMRDC intervention

Following this, RMRDC initiated a programme directed at increasing production of industrial varieties of tomato at competitive cost among farmers and to promote backward integration amongst processors. The programme, also aims to increase the average yield of tomato and improving its quality attributes, reduce post-harvest losses through increased processing and reduced input cost; and to stimulate investments in commercial farming and processing facilities. Through the programme, the Council has been able to provide improved tomato seeds to vegetable farmers in more than twenty eight states of the federation since the 2015/16 cropping season. Benefiting states such as Plateau, Nasarawa,Niger, Kano, Kaduna Oyo, Benue, Gombe, Katsina, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Ondo, Enugu, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun,Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Delta,Jigawa,and Sokoto states, have cumulatively received more than three metric tonnes of improved open pollinated tomato seeds with proven viability across all ecological regions. The project has been adding over 150,000 MT of processing grade tomato to the national output yearly since 2017 and yield/ha improved to an average 40MT/ha amongst practicing farmers who adhere to good agricultural practices.

As part of efforts to further develop the tomato value chain, the Council recently embarked on a sensitisation programme to improve the quality attributes of tomato fruits by demonstrating to farmers agronomic best practices in the production and handling of top grade fresh tomato fruits. Also, the Council produces periodic advisory briefs on development of tomato value chain in Nigeria. The main thrust of the briefs is to help re-shape the thinking of actors in the tomato sub sector by facilitating access to evidence based current information. This is with a view to developing a template for decision making that will enhance global competitiveness in the tomato industry.

Among other achievements, the Council also embarked on a seeds saving scheme. A Riyom, tomato village based community seed saving scheme’ was initiated to increase farmers’ access to high performing tomato seeds in 2017. The Plateau State Government, through the Ministry of agriculture, provided a 10 hectare (ha) piece of arable land for the Council at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Agro-Services Centre, Riyom, for a tomato village. Adjacent to the land is a stream that provides water for irrigation during the dry season. A storage facility, built by the state government is also located near the farmland. With these facilities, the Council was able to step up its activities on the tomato productivity improvement initiative. A unique feature of the project was the harvest of fruits from the pilot farms in April which was considered to be off season for tomato cultivation by natives who participated in the project. The Council also, successfully achieved automated extraction and drying of seeds in the next exercise, in collaboration with Savannah Farms Ltd, Dadin Kowa, in Gombe State, following the success at Riyom.

Furthermore, in collaboration with some investors and an equipment fabricator based in Kaduna the Council is currently promoting the establishment of (1-5 MT/day) processing plant. It is expected that major players in the industry would continue to work in synergy as the Council targets competitiveness in tomato value chain development through effective stakeholders’ collaboration. In this regard, research institutes such as NBTI, NABDA, NARICT, Zaria and NIHORT in Ibadan, would be encouraged to continue to work with the industries for equipment, products development and backward integration purposes to solidify the academia, industry nexus in the sub sector.

To further strengthen tomatoes value chain development in Nigeria, the Council is working towards the establishment of a functional tomatoes processing village locally. Although, there is a surge in the number of tomato processing factories in Nigeria between 2016 and date, it would appear that national demand for tomato paste cannot be met soon, due to paucity of processing grade tomato fruits. This is more so, as most of the recently established plants are of very large capacities that may require over a million metric tonnes of fresh fruits. This appears difficult, but succor may exist in having several small concentrate factories to service the larger few.

Consequently, the Council is working on the establishment of an all-inclusive tomato village with field production and a 10-tonne/hr small-scale concentration plant. A survey of locally fabricated concentration plants through reverse engineering of imported prototypes indicates that efficiency remains a challenge. As a result government has initiated collaboration with Agri-Foodcity in Ontario, Canada, for the establishment of a 10-tonne/day tomato paste plant. In furtherance to this, Agri-Foodcity, led by its President, Mr Bill Thomas of the Thomas Canning Inc of Canada has consented to seek grant to finance the establishment of a tomato village on a ten-hectare location to be provided by RMRDC and to provide training for selected farmers on agronomic best practices in tomato farming. It is hoped that if this initiative is maintained and sustained, the production and processing of tomatoes can be increased exponentially save the country the much needed foreign exchange.

Related

No tags for this post.