RMRDC commences 3rd quiz competition

The 3rd edition of the annual Raw Materials Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in Nigeria which is a part of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Catch-Them-Young Programme took off yesterday in Abuja.

According to the Director-General RMRDC, Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim entrenching Science, Technology and Innovation early in the lives of the Nigerian youths I a key to achieving industrial revolution in the country.

He said the quiz competition is intended to achieve major objectives like creating awareness on the importance of raw materials and the role of RMRDC as a government agency with the mandates for the development of the nation.

He added that the competition will arouse the interest of young people on the development and utilization of the nation’s local raw materials thereby fostering innovation and as well as assess the knowledge level of the Nigerian secondary school students on local raw materials.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said the natural resources which plays significant role in the development of the Nigeria’s economy is now gradually diminishing as the world economy is becoming more globalized, knowledge based and technology driven.

“For all the efforts of the successive governments and RMRDC to yield tangible results, our young ones must be involved. This is why the Council has designed the ‘Catch-them-Young Programmes’, of which the RMRDC National Quiz Competition among Secondary Schools in Nigeria is a part in order to sensitize the youths on our raw materials availability and utilization.”

