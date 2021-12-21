RMRDC, ECOWAS to develop industrial potential of livestock slaughter- waste

The representative of Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS), Dr. Adetoyin Jolaosho, has said that the proposed partnership between the council would witness a boom in the livestock and abattoir subsector.

He said there is a plan to set up cottage industries for processing of livestockwaste materials into viable product in Gombe, Bauchi and Edo states respectively.

Jolaosho, who spoke during a courtesy call on the director-general of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, recently, said, the partnership with the council in the area of value addition and livestock-waste materials processing was critical to the development of industrial activities around the nation’s abattoirs.

Jolaosho who is the project leader of ECOWAS-PACBAO project said, “the programme is aimed at upgrading feedlot breeding, and the meat value chain in Gombe, Bauchi and Edo states of Nigeria targeted at sustaining and improving the earnings of present operatives and providing direct and indirect jobs for youth and women.’’

Speaking further, he said the project has 7Goals namely: increase livestock productivity and income for small holder and large scale farmer; enhancement of economic utilisation of animal slaughter by- product as raw materials for production of marketable commodities for youth and women job creation.

Responding, RMRDC’s DG, Prof. Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction with the proposed partnership, stating that it was in line with the council’s establishing mandate, which strives to promote the local sourcing, development and utilisation of raw materials.