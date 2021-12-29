RMRDC: Forming partnership to boost Shea nut production, utilisation

In a bid to get full value of the Shea nut, which analysts say can fetch Nigeria $700 million in revenue annually, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is collaborating with stakeholders to increase production and utilisation of the fruit; BINTA SHAMA reports.

Introduction

Shea tree (vittellaria) with sub species paradoxa and nilotica is indigenous to the Guinea and Sudan Savanna zones. The major component of the fruit, shea butter derived its name from its extensive healing properties. The kernel contains about 42 to 48% oil. Shea extract has been traditionally employed for butter production from time immemorial. Shea butter has tremendous skin care, healing, and medicinal properties which makes its demand in various industries very high. Shea butter has been in used and is also exported from Africa. The oil from the shea butter has low-fat content and hence, it is used as a substitute for cocoa and palm oil and this is what drives its market demand globally. Shea butter is a useful cocoa butter substitute because it has a similar meeting point (32 45°C) and high amounts of distearin (30%) and stearo-palmitine (6.5%) which makes it blend with cocoa butter without altering flow properties. Apart from this, shea fruits are also consumed directly. It also provides good quality vitamins and energy to rural dwellers. As a result, there is high demand for shea butter in the international market mainly as a substitute for cocoa butter in the production of chocolate. There is also increasing demand for it in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The high proportion of unsaponifiable matter which consists of about 60–70% triterpene alcohols, gives shea butter cream good penetrative properties that are particularly useful in cosmetics.

Nigeria’s shea butter industry

Further research shows that the Nigerian industry has the potentials to contribute significantly to the economic and industrial development of the country. Nigeria is said to generate up to N600 million annually from the use of shea butter by the cosmetics industry alone. Despite these, the potential of Shea butter and its industrial applications have not been fully exploited in the country. Secondly, the Shea tree is a potential poverty alleviation and employment generator for both rural women and youths. However, in Nigeria, Shea tree is not planted or cultivated as other domesticated crops but occurs naturally in wild with adaptation to survive bushfire and other harsh conditions. The shea tree growing in the wild could take up to a decade to mature into fruit bearing trees. They are usually maintained and managed on farmed parklands till maturity. On uncultivated reserves, Shea trees in particular are consciously not cut down for fire wood. Thirdly, Shea trees do not usually yield fruit until they are 20 years old, and do not reach full maturity until they are 45 years old. However, once productive, they will continue to bear fruits up until their 200th year. An average of 15 – 20kg of berries can be expected each year from one trees, and in three trees will be productive each year. However, the long period taken to reach maturity has discouraged its planting in organised plantations.

Till date, the many actors in the value chain still export the raw nuts which yield very low dividends to the pickers at the community level as they are usually not equipped with the supporting infrastructure and machinery to process fruits into butter and effectively be a part of the more profitable end of the supply chain. It is believed that with adequate availability of process equipment, shea butter production will not only be profitable in the rural areas, it will also liberate many from poverty grip. This development constrained RMRDC to promote strategic development of shea butter production locally. The support rendered to this sector has led to increased production levels and shea butter extraction for export.

Initiatives on shea butter development

An analysis of RMRDC projects (2017-2020), showed that Nigeria is the largest producer of shea nut in West Africa. The tree grows in the wild in Niger, Kebbi, Kwarai, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Oyo, Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara and Taraba. However, with this development, RMRDC has initiated projects aimed at developing the shea industry to produce sustainable raw materials for local industries, provide employment and improve the standard of living of the shea nut growing communities. One of the areas the council intervened in the development of the sector was to upgrade the traditional method of shea butter production. The upgraded technology has reduced the drudgery and laborious nature of the traditional processing method with respect to processing time, quantity and quality of the final product; thus improving the efficiency of the production process. The upgraded equipment was deployed to a rural community in Agbakueji, Kwara State as a result of the existing cooperative association processing sheanut in the area.

Consequently, the Council in collaboration with Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR), developed improved Shea variety which has a 5 – 7 years gestation. Rather than the traditional 25 years thereby reducing the gestation period and increasing local availability of share nut for industry. In addition the Council in collaboration with other stakeholders established a shea tree farm at Gawu village Abaji Area Council FCT, using the improved variety to encourage the domestication of the shea tree. The council also upgraded the traditional method of processing shea butter to improve quantity and quality as well as reduce drudgery. Furthermore, the Council in collaboration with the Global Shea Alliance (GSA), Salid Agriculture, Shea Origin and PRI Venture Ltd., is promoting the development of resilient agro forestry farms in shea communities in Oyo and Niger States respectively.

The project which is funded by the European Union (EU) is part of the global Alliance against Climate Change and the Intra-African Caribbean and Pacific States (PCP) programme. The components of the project include establishment of two shea agroforestry resilient farms, training of 1,500 women in Oyo and Niger States on various climate-smart farming practices, apiculture and conducting environmental and economic impact of the model farms as well as definition of best practices amongst the shea-value chain actors. The official project launch took place in June, 2021 at RMRDC Headquarters Abuja.