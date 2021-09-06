RMRDC: Partnering stakeholders to save FG N20bn annually via Thaumatin production

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has collaborated with stakeholders on the development of Thaumatin to reduce sugar related diseases, as well as save the nation N20 billion annually through its production. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Research has shown that if the local production of ‘Thaumatin’ is certain in Nigeria, it will save more than N20 billion annually in foreign exchange equivalent, due to its high demands, uses within and across the shores of Nigeria which turn advance the economy of the nation.

About Thaumatin & its benefits

Thaumatin is an odourless, cream-coloured powder and functions primarily as a sweetener and flavor enhancer, which is a mixture of closely-related proteins extracted from the fruit of Thaumatococcus daniellii Benth. Five forms of the protein have been found in the fruit, namely thaumatins I, II, III, a and b, all of which are sweet. Thaumatin I and II are the main forms. Each consists of a single polypeptide chain of 207 amino acids and they differ only in four amino acids. Thaumatin is nontoxic and makes an insignificant contribution to the normal protein intake.

The T. danielli plant had been known from time immemorial in West Africa. In this part of the world, T. daniellii is mostly cultivated for the leaves. The lamina of the leaves is used for wrapping foods. The petiole is used to weave mats and as building material. The entire leaf is also used for roofing. The leaf and root sap are used as antidote against venoms, stings and bites. They are also used as sedative and for treating insanity. In Nigeria, the leaves are used for wrapping different types of food. Due to its phytoconstituents, it imparts a particular characteristic taste into foods associated with it. The trade in T. danielli provides domestic support to about 1 million families and serves as a source of occupation for about 75,000 women in different parts of Nigeria. The plant is popular in forest areas but has also been found to grow in planted forest areas, home gardens and under forest based plantations. A major competitive demand to sustainable utilization of T. danielli even among the indigenous peoples in Nigeria is that T. danielli leaves are already facing competition with nylon and plastics as packaging materials, due to its scarcity. As a result, the need to promote sustainable development of this important plant in indigenous communities and as exotic in new ecological zones where it will be introduced has become imperative.

In the United States, Thaumatin at a recommended usage range of 1–5 mg kg− 1is considered as safe for humans. The importance and use of thaumatin is increasing gradually on global level as the over-consumption of nutritive sugars continues to constitute dietary problems in different parts of the world. This dietary behaviour is linked to various adverse health effects such as increased risk of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. As a result, efforts are being made globally to reduce nutritive sugar consumption. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that sugar consumption should be reduced to less than 5% of the total calorific intake. Currently, in Canada, sugar consumption accounts for approximately 11–13% of the total energy intake. In the United States, sugar constitutes up to 17% of the total calorie intake, most especially from sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB). Consequently, taxes on SSB have been proposed as an incentive to change individuals’ behavior to reduce obesity and improve health.

In view of its increasing application in the industry, the global production of thaumatin increased from 138.42 metric tons (MT) in 2012 to 169.07 MT in 2016. The Global Thaumatin Market size has been estimated at USD 170 million in 2021. The global market is expected to reach USD 220 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The main drivers supporting development in the global Thaumatin market are the rapid consumption of dairy and non-dairy products and increased health awareness among consumers around the world. Others include macroeconomic factors such as per capita income, emerging economies, changing lifestyles, and rapid urbanization. The main factor limiting global Thaumatin production is the limited availability of T. danielli plant. Presently, T. danelli is not widely cultivated and harvesting of the arils takes place in plants growing wild in rainforests of West Africa, ranging from Sierra Leone to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Current production process is substantially dependent on the availability and quality of the native plant from year to year, which limits thaumatin’s use as a sweetener.

There are many sweeteners in the market. However, each of the sweeteners has speciﬁc application. Thaumatin, monellin, manbinlin, pentadin, brazzein, curculin, and miraculin are sweet tasting proteins that are naturally expressed in tropical plants. However, these proteins have unique binding properties and do not all bind at the same site. This leads to varying perception of sweetness. The distinctiveness of thaumatin lies in its sweetness index being up to 3500 times sweeter than sugar. According to the Guinness book of World Records publication, it is the sweetest natural substance known to mankind. In most parts of the world, thaumatin is used as both sweeteners and ﬂavor enhancers. The Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives report claims that the protein is free from any toxic, genotoxic, or teratogenic effects. Thaumatin is currently used as a ﬂavor modiﬁer in food applications such as ice creams, chewing gum, dairy, pet foods, soft drinks, and to mask undesirable ﬂavor in food and pharmaceuticals. Thaumatin also help reduce the bitter or sour taste of soy-based products and low-fat yogurt.

RMRDC intervention

In an effort to ensure sustainable development of T. danielli, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) collaborated with relevant universities and research institutes, most especially, the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Oshodi, Lagos, to develop a process technology for commercial extraction of Thaumatin from the plant. This is necessitated by the fact that the efforts by government to curb importation of sugar through the Sugar Master Plan enacted in 2012 with the aim of boosting domestic production of sugar and to attain self-sufficiency in 2020 has not been fully achieved. In 2020, out of the estimated annual demand of 1.7 million tonnes of sugar, 93% which amounted to 1.5 million tonnes were imported. The country expended $433.4 million on sugar importation during the period. This represents an increase of $51.1 million over what was expended in 2019. In addition, in a study reported by United Nations, the incidence of diabetes is increasing in Nigeria. The United Nation estimated the population of Nigeria in September 2017 as 193.3 million. The pooled Diabetes mellitus among the populace was reported as 5.77% which suggested that 11.2 million Nigerians ( 1 out of 17 adults ) were living with the disease.

Cost-effective sweetener

To develop a cost-effective sweetener as a substitute for sugar, the council collaborated with a research team from Lagos State University, Lagos, to process the locally available Thaumatococcus danielli, aril into thaumatin. The project involved the development of a cheap and efficient extraction and purification process for the production of thaumatin as a sweetener and flavor-enhancer for use in the food and beverage industry. Sequel to the successful completion of the project, PharmaDeko Nig. Plc, took up the challenge to process natural sweetener obtained from Thaumatacoccus danielli plant for the production of non-calorific drinks and other pharmaceutical products.

Further to this, RMRDC conducted a comprehensive survey on the availability and cultivation of the plant in Nigeria. The results obtained indicated that while the plant grows extensively in the southern parts of Nigeria, it is becoming increasingly scarce as a result of overexploitation and inadequate knowledge of the methods of its propagation. As a result of these, RMRDC is promoting backward integration and the development of alternative sources that would lead to the reduction of the importation of sugar, sweeteners and flavour-enhancers. A major milestone achieved was the collaboration with GAMLA Nigeria Ltd., which has resulted into the acquisition of 100 hectares of land in Delta State for study on in- situ and ex-situ propagation of T. danielli. This effort was to guarantee sustainable raw material supply for the user industries.

It is noteworthy that in recognition of the enormous contributions of RMRDC towards the development and utilisation of Thaumatococcus daniellii, during the 1st ever International Conference on Alternative Sweeteners with the theme: “Harnessing the Potentials of Thaumatin (Thaumatococcus daniellii) in Africa”organized by stakeholders including the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), the Lagos State University and International Research Network on Alternative Sweeteners (interRNAS) on 3rd – 5th December, 2018, RMRDC was conferred with an award.