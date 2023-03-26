RMRDC presents sesame seed cleaning machine to farmers

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), has presented sesame seed cleaning machines to the Association of Sesame Seed Farmers in Nasarawa State.

The presentation which was done at the Council Headquarters in Abuja recently, formed part of the Council’s effort to upgrade indigenous technologies for processing and boosting of agricultural raw materials in the country.

According to the press statement signed by Assistant Director Corporate Services Department of the Council, Mrs Stella Azi, the Director General of RMRDC Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim said, the exercise was in line with the Council’s capacity building and entrepreneurship development initiatives.

He added that it will add value to sesame cultivation, processing and marketing activities.

Prof. Ibrahim, who was represented at the event by the Managing Director of the Business/Investment arm of the Council Mr. John Obekpa, said that the machine with destone, aspirator, and grader, is designed to remove stone, unwanted dust, sand and any form of impurities from sesame seeds; thereby, producing high quality sesame seed that can compete favourably in the international market.

The effort of the Council, according to him, is a continuous exercise to encourage farmers and agro raw materials resources processors in Nigeria to produce and market quality and standard products for both local consumption and export.

The Permanent Secretary of Trade Industry and Investment, Engineer Mohammed Abubakar Akanh, lauded the DG for bringing the long-awaited partnership to fruition.

Engr. Abubakar who represented the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State at the event, informed that sesame seed producers and marketers association in Nasarawa state had looked forward to having the sesame seed cleaning machine to enable them improve the value of the sesame seed being produced in the state and make good profit.

He noted that the gesture is not only for the benefit of Nasarawa State, but for the nation and the global sesame market. “in the time past the sesame seed was exported in the raw form and the complains had been that the seeds contains a lot of impurities, but with this machine there are high hopes that the required standard and quality of sesame seeds would be met to improve the production quality of the Association and improve income,” he added.

The President Sesame Seeds Farmers Association Nasarawa State, Lawrence Omaku Oyanusa, thanked the Council for the machine promising that henceforth, the association will upgrade its product as well as increase its capacity.

