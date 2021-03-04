RMRDC producing plywood to save forex, alleviate poverty

In this interview with the Director-General, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Professor Hussain Doko Ibrahim, BINTA SHAMA reports that the production of plywood in the country will save foreign exchange, promote development of Small and Medium Enterprises, alleviate poverty and as well create jobs.

What is Plywood?

Plywood is a type of manufactured board, made from thin layers of wood veneers glued together at right angles. It is an engineered wood from the family of manufactured boards which include medium-density fibreboard (MDF) and particle board (chipboard). A thin outer layer of additional materials like plastic, resin-impregnated paper, fabric or formica can be added to the face and back veneers to improve the durability. These components also prevent the plywood from moisture, abrasion and corrosion, as well as facilitate better binding of paints and dyes.

Can you describe the different types of plywood manufactured?

Although, the major types of plywood produced in Nigeria are the hardwood and tropical plywood which find application in various sectors of the economy, several types of plywood are manufactured globally. Among these are softwood plywood which is usually made either of cedar, douglas fir or spruce, pine, and fir or redwood. It is typically used for construction purposes, packaging materials and vehicles internal bodywork. Hardwood plywood is made out of wood from dicotyledonous ttrees such as Mahogany. Hardwood plywood is characterized by its excellent strength, stiffness and resistance to creep. It is suitable for heavy-duty floor and wall structures. Tropical plywood is made of mixed species of tropical timber. It is superior to softwood plywood due to its density, strength, evenness of layers, and high quality. It is also used for construction purposes. High-strength plywood, also known as aircraft plywood, is made from mahogany, spruce and/or birch, using adhesives with high resistance to heat and humidity. Structural aircraft-grade plywood is most commonly manufactured from African mahogany, spruce or birch veneers. Marine plywood on the other hand is manufactured from durable face and core veneers, with few defects so it performs longer in both humid and wet conditions and resists delaminating and fungal attack. Examples of this are Okoumé, Meranti and Sapele plywood. Other types of plywood include fire-retardant, moisture-resistant, wire mesh, sign-grade, and pressure-treated plywood. Each of these products is designed to fill a need in industry.

What is the status of plywood production in Nigeria?

The plan of the Federal Government on the plywood sector was to ensure adequate production of plywood in Nigeria in order to save foreign exchange and to export plywood for foreign exchange earnings. To achieve this, Government in the 1960’s established 9 integrated plywood factories with a total production capacity of about 126,000m3. All the mills have veneer slicing operations integrated within the mills. The major problem is that since early 1990’s, nearly all the nine government established plywood mills have shut down. Efforts to resuscitate some of them have not yielded tangible results. For instance Epe plywood which was incorporated in July 1965, is now a shadow of itself. Effort to resuscitate the plant has proved abortive. In 1973, Nigerian shareholders bought the company, and in 1976, the interest of the Western State government was taken over by Oodua Investment Company Limited. Today the company and many of its kind are no longer producing and the heavy machines installed at different sections of the factory are rusting away on account of decade of disuse. Efforts by the Odua Investment Company to get a technical partner who is in the industry has so far failed to yield any tangible results. As a result, plywood production in Nigeria is on the decline. According to FAOSTAT 2020, plywood production grows from 68,000m3 in 1980 to 89,000m3 in 1985. Since then, plywood production gradually declined to 70,000m3 in 1986 and 65,000m3 in 1994. Since 1997 till date, plywood production in Nigeria has been hovering around 56,000m3 per annum. This is a very dismal situation when one considered the fact that plywood consumption in Nigeria is increasing on annual basis in view of its multi-various application in several industries. As a result, Nigeria has been depending mostly on importation of plywood to satisfy about 965,000m3 required in the country, most especially, in the building, construction and furniture industry. It is however interesting to note that one or two new plymills have recently been established. For instance Lim Timber & Plywood Industry established by the Akwa Ibom State government was commissioned in 2019. This will fill some of the yawning gap in the demand and supply of plywood in Nigeria. According to statistics, the construction sector utilizes about 30 percent of solid wood produced in Nigeria, followed by primary-processed wood products such as sawn wood, plywood and other panel products which uses 26 percent; furniture uses 8.8 percent and packaging, 6.3 percent. The remaining 30 percent is uses by various other sectors.

What is the import and export statistics of plywood in Nigeria?

Plywood belongs to the harmonized commodity group 4412 which also contain veneered panels and similar laminated wood. In 2019, the total imports of goods to Nigeria was $ 47 billion. Out of this, the importation of the commodity group gulped $107 million. This was higher than what was obtained in 2018 when total import of the commodity group amounted to $72 million. This shows the increasing cost of plywood importation to the economy. The major trading partners in 2019 were China with a share of 85%, Germany with a share of 5.83%, Russia with a share of 4.96%, and USA with a share of 1.42%. The value of exports of the commodity group from Nigeria was $3.38m in 2019. Sales of commodity group 4412 from Nigeria decreased by 98% in value terms compared to 2018 when total export of the commodity was $20 million. The importation of ready-made, easy-to-install lightweight furniture components which are made in China and used in offices and homes across the Nigeria is a major factor propelling plywood importation in the country.

Can you tell us the challenges in the plywood industry?

The major factors limiting the expansion of plywood industry in the country are inadequate investment in the establishment of new mills, old age of existing equipment, lack of spare parts and dependence on imported glue. Current production is hampered by the high cost of production resulting primarily from expensive imported resins. Other critical challenges include inadequate availability of raw materials. For instance, there is high shortage of economic wood species such as Khaya ivorensis. Khaya grandifoliola, Mansonia altissima, Terminalia superba, Entandropragma cylindrical and Triplochiton scleroxylumin in the national forests. Other problems of face veneer producers are old equipment and lack of spare parts and declining supply of suitable wood. Most of the large industries in the sector suffer from inadequate supply of electricity from the national grid. Also lack of adequate water supply and good road networks affects efficient performance of the mills. In addition, over 90% of the technology used in the industry are small scale and requires upgrading. I wish to say that lack of guaranteed supply of the right type of wood will continue to affect investment in heavy equipment and machinery in the sector.

What do you think can be done to ensure sustainability of plywood production and what is the focus of your organisation in this area?

The Council is preparing to carry out a technical audit of the mills in collaboration with the Bureau for Public Enterprises. This will indicate the present state of the equipment and the need and extent of refurbishment required prior to privatization or investment promotion of the ply mills. If however some of the plywood mills have been sold, the Bureau for Public Enterprises should ensure that the mills become operational in line with agreements made with buyers.

A major way plywood production can be increased in Nigeria is to promote availability of prime wood species through establishment of plantations. The natural forests in Nigeria have been highly decimated. To depend on the natural forests as they are to sustainably supply wood raw materials the mills will be a wishful thinking. Likewise, we must find a way of incorporating bamboo into the mainstream of raw materials for plywood production in Nigeria. Bamboo is the principal raw material for plywood production in China.

Related

No tags for this post.