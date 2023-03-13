RMRDC saves Nigeria N2.75bn annually as importation of jute sack spikes

The importation of jute sack derived from Kenaf is said to be about N2.75 billion in foreign exchange equivalent on an annual basis. However, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), has initiated series of projects with stakeholders to boost the availability of the industrial production and utilization of the plant. This is to reduce the importation of second-hand sacks into the country. BINTA SHAMA reports.

A multi-purpose bio-economic crop

Kenaf (Hibiscus connabinus LJ is a multi-purpose bio-economic crop. It is a fast- growing, annual crop that belongs to the Malvaceae family. It belongs to the genus Hibiscus that comprises about 400 annual and perennial species. Kenaf has been associated with over 120 common names, such as mesta,treal, roselle, ambary hemp, and rama, indicating how widespread and diverse the species is. It has been hailed as a multifunctional crop that has the potential of replacing crude oil in several applications.

Considering the current global environmental challenges, the need to return green or bio-economy has become imperative. There are four major motivations behind this. Bio-economy will lead to improvement in the quality of the environment; improve agricultural production and productivity, national food and social security and a stronger and sustainable economy. It is an open and innovative approach that involves collaboration of different stakeholders, fostering dialogue and cooperation at a global level. Kenaf as a renewable commodity, present an unlimited opportunity as a promising source of energy, food and industrial raw materials.

Industrial use of Kenaf

The industrial attractiveness of kenaf lies in its stem, whose diameter varies from 25 50mm. The kenaf stem is composed of an inner porous and woody core which consists of about 60-65% of the stem. The core contains short fibers of an average length of between 0.6 mm-length, and 33 μm-width, The outer fibrous bast consists of about 35-45% of the stem and contains long, strong, and valuable (bers for industry. The average fibre length of the fibrous bast is about 2.5 mm-length and 17 um- width. Due to the differences in fibre anatomy and properties, the bast and core have different Industrial applications. They however have to be separated through retting, ribboning and decortication.

The traditional retting method occurs in the field, where the stems are harvested and, left in the field for several days, allowing to them to rot naturally by air, dew, and common bacteria. Often, the stems are submerged in water ponds, canals, or tanks to accelerate the process. On Industrial scale, this is done by either enzymatic, chemical/mechanical, chemical/enzymatic or steam explosion methods.

On the basis of industrial application, kenaf is used for cordage, woven and non-woven textile products. Kenaf bast and core fibers are used as reinforcing fiber in bio-composites. It is also used in particle, hard, and insulation boards, compression-molded products, laminates production, etc. A blend of 40% kenaf fibers could be substituted to wood flour fillers and combined with virgin plastics such as polypropylene or recycled low density polyethylene. Also, compared with other natural fibers, kenaf yields on average twice usable fiber. Mechanically, kenaf-based materials have a higher internal bond, modulus of rupture and modulus of elasticity than common wood panels.

In the U.S., interest in kenaf utilization started in the 1940’s when kenaf became an alternative for jute imports. Jute sacks are old traditional sacks made from jute and kenaf fibres. They are extensively used for packaging materials in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and many less developed countries. They are strong and coarse bags, normally used for carrying heavy objects.

In the international market, kenal is traded along with jute and other allied fibres. The trade in products is far more important than that of the raw fibre, as the bulk of the crops produced are processed in the producing countries where factories have been set up. The products, especially sacks, are utiled by over 150 countries around the world. Bangladesh is, by far, the leading exporter of jute and kenal bags, followed by India and China. The three countries account for over 90% of the world export. The principal importers of kenaf products, especially sacks, are the countries producing large volumes of agricultural commodities like USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, some African countries, etc.

Importance of Kenaf in Nigeria

Development of kenaf bio-economy in Nigeria is highly plausible and very attractive as Nigeria has over one million hectares of land suitable for the cultivation of kenaf in about 18 States of the Federation. These include Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Plateau, Kwara, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and the FCT.

One of the major industrial uses of kenaf which the Council is most concerned with is the production of jute sacks for packaging agricultural raw materials for export and domestic use. Due to the collapse of the first national initiative on jute sacks production in Jos and Badagry by Nigeria Fibre Company (NIFINCO) and Nigeria Fibre Production Limited (NNFPL) around 1971 and the increase in jute sacks requirement from 2 million pieces to 5 million pieces, it is imperative that efforts be made to revisit the production of jute sacks in Nigeria. This is more important as the cost of jute sack importation is about 42.75 billion in foreign exchange equivalent on an annual basis.

RMRDC initiatives

To promote kenaf bio-economy in Nigeria, the Council has initiated, maintained and sustained a number of projects to promote the industrial production and utilization of the plant. The first initiative of the Council was to boost kenaf availability by promoting its production. In collaboration with stakeholders, most especially, the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, (IAR&T) Ibadan, the Council promoted kenaf varietal development and domestication of improved varieties of imported Cuba 108, Cuba 2032, Everglades 71, Guatemala 3F. This was followed by multi-locational-field trials of the imported improved kenaf seeds in the South-West Geo-political Zone during which only Cuba 108 was found to be most adaptable to the local environment and cultural agronomic practices. Likewise, the collaborators embarked on the design and fabrication of kenaf decorticating machines at OAU, Ile-Ife and IAR&T, Ibadan and the establishment of Pilot Kenaf Farms and Processing Centres in Oyo and Niger states in 2012 and 2014, respectively. This was followed by multiplication of improved kenaf seeds across the producing states in the country between 2017 and 2019.

While promoting kenaf production locally, the Council simultaneously in collaboration with stakeholders, organise organization investors’ fora on kenaf development and utilization in all the six zones of Nigeria. The primary aim of the fora was to promote investments in the processing of kenaf into yarn and the establishment of jute sack production plant in Nigeria. This has become imperative in view of the global best practices for agricultural commodities packaging, transportation and export. After the closure of NIFINCO and NNFPL investors in Nigeria have not given adequate consideration to jute sacks production despite the enormous market that exists in Nigeria and other West African countries. What most investors may not know is that yarn production is not a very complex procedure and that the equipment is readily available in India, China and Indonesia. Yarn production is a sequence of processes that convert fibres into yarn for various end products.

The process produces various woven or knitted end products such as apparel, industrial fabrics, sewing threads or cordage. Investment in yarn production is more critical now as the only jute bag factory that was established in Kaduna, the MURADA Ventures Nigeria Limited, closed operations recently as a result of lack of adequate foreign exchange to import yarn. Before the company closes operations about a year ago, it reduced the jute bag importation into Nigeria by about 50%. The Council in collaboration with some mandated financial institutions has produced a blue print for the production jute sacks from kenaf. This will be made available to any investor that may wish to consider investing in kenaf sacks production, locally.

Ensuring sustainable availability of planting materials

It is in view of the importance of ensuring sustainable availability of planting materials, the Council also, in January 2020, distributed about 2.5 tonnes of improved seeds to farmers for further multiplication. Through this programme, the Council has been able to establish the productivity and profitability of kenaf production under farmers’ condition. The Council will provide framework for commercial production of kenaf in Nigeria and stimulate the interest of farmers to engage in large scale production of the crop in the country. Through these efforts, there is now availability of improved kenaf seeds for farmers across the country. Also, IAR&T has developed several varieties of kenaf.

