RMRDC: Saving Nigeria N20bn through increased coconut production

In its bid to conserve Nigeria’s scare foreign exchange, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is collaborating with the private sector to boost the production of coconut; BINTA SHAMA reports.

Coconut and its production

The coconut tree (Cocos nucifera) is a member of the Arecaceae family. It is the only species of the genus Cocos. Coconut palm is indigenous to the humid tropics. Coconuts are highly nutritious. It has high content of fibers and vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5, and B6. It also has minerals such as sodium, copper, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and selenium which are important ingredients in health management.

The global coconut market size is expected to reach $95.64 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.8 per cent during the forecast period. In 2019, Indonesia was the largest exporter of coconut in the world, followed by Thailand and Vietnam. The three countries held about 23 per cent share of total exports while Cote d’Ivoire, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Mexico, Guyana and India, together, make up 17 per cent of the total export.

In Nigeria, coconut is produced in about 22 states of the federation. However, the main producing states are Lagos where about 70 per cent of national output comes from, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers and Taraba States. Despite the huge potential, total local production can only meet about 20 per cent of national demand. As a result, the country continues to import coconut at increasing quantity over the years. In 2019, more than 80 per cent of national requirement was met through importation and the country expended $219,446.53 and $293,214.22 on coconut importation in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the country ranks a poor 19th position in global coconut production.

There are more than 40 various direct products and bye products of coconut entering the international markets. Among these, coconut water has gained popularity as a result of its health benefits. Coconut water is the leading plant-based water available for sale worldwide. It reduces the risk of heart disease, boosts kidney health, provides a cardio-protective effect, aids in maintaining blood pressure levels and in diabetes management. Also, the growing preference toward healthier dairy milk alternatives and naturalness is increasing the demand for coconut milk which is a high-calorie food. About 93% of its calories come from fat, including medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). MCT fats in coconut milk help with weight loss. In Japan, more than 90 per cent of consumers are lactose-intolerant, yet the high demand for ice cream, yogurt, and other dairy products drives the demand for dairy-alternatives ingredients, including coconut cream and milk.

Coconut oil has a positive impact on people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease as it reduces the cognitive deficiencies related to the disorder.

It increases high-density lipoproteins (HDL) levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases. The demand for virgin coconut oil (VCO) is growing faster due to the rising use of healthier vegetable oils and the increasing application of VCO in food supplements and premium healthy snacks. According to market analysis by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the industrial consumption of coconut oil in the cosmetic and skincare industry increased from 1.51 million metric tons in 2018 to 1.79 million metric tons in 2019. The growing awareness of coconut oil’s anti-aging properties led to the significant increase in its demand across the beauty and skincare industry.

RMRDC partners to boost coconut production

To promote coconut production, the federal government identified coconut as one of the seven critical cash crops in the country. The main constraint of the coconut sub-sector is low production which is attributable to low productivity and low expansion and rehabilitation of the area under coconut production. Key factors for low productivity include poor coconut husbandry practices, effect of drought stress, poor soil fertility, incidence and severity of pest and diseases that is estimated to have killed more than eight million palms. Other factors are: old age of coconut trees and the predominant planting of low yielding coconut varieties. Another major factor limiting coconut production is the dependence on importation of coconut seedlings from Malaysia and neighbouring West African countries as the local coconut variety, ‘Guinea tall’, cannot compete in terms of yield and the time of commencement of fruiting with the dwarf varieties. The local Guinea tall variety, starts fruiting between 9 -15 years while the imported dwarf variety commence fruiting between 3 to 4 years.

The techno-economic survey, which was initiated by RMRDC in 1987 highlighted the untapped potential of many tree crops following which the Council in May 1994 organized the first-ever Investors; Forum: titled “Coconut as an industrial crop and raw materials” in collaboration with Lagos State Government. The forum recommended the need for a clear policy on coconut development in Nigeria and also, the establishment of a Coconut Development Agency in Lagos State. It further recommended the gradual but phased replanting of the old coconut trees in Nigeria with improved dwarf coconut varieties. The recommendations led to the establishment of the Lagos State Coconut Development Committee in 1995 and the conduct of a Benchmark Survey on Coconut Production in Lagos State in August 1995. The report of the survey indicates that although, Lagos State was the largest producer of Coconut in Nigeria, the bulk of coconut production actually came from six Local Government Areas, namely Badagry 50%; Ojo 40%, Eti-Osa 3% Ibeju-Lekki 3%; Epe 2%; and Ikorodu 2%.

Following the success achieved with the 1st Investors’ Forum, a second Investors Forum on Coconut was organised to harmonise the pathway to coconut and coconut value chain development in Nigeria. The 2nd forum was organised in 2002 by RMRDC and the Lagos State Coconut Development Authority, LASCODA. The event succeeded in highlighting the prospects and challenges facing the coconut sub-sector and it put in proper perspective, developmental issues pertaining to coconut and agriculture in general.

In recognition of the tremendous contribution of the Council to Coconut Development in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government called on the expertise of the Council as Chairman of the Organizing Committee to midwife the hosting of the First International Coconut Summit in Lagos State from 22nd to 23rd October, 2019. The International Summit with a theme “Unlocking the Industrial and Socio-Economic Potentials of Coconut” drew large audience of local and international investors to event. The highlight of this event was the presentation of three thousand improved seedlings of Coconut developed by NIFOR under the auspices of RMRDC to each of the 57 Local Governments and LCDAs in Lagos State. The communiqué of the International Coconut Summit recommended the need for more improved seedlings for farmers.

Thus, RMRDC commissioned the production of another 5000 improved coconut seedlings by NIFOR for distribution to farmers all over the country through the National Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NACOPPMAN) at a special occasion to commemorate the World Coconut Day at NACOPPMAN Headquarters Abuja in September 2019. This improved coconut seedlings formed the basis for the renewed hope to enhance coconut production and create more resource-based manufacturing industries in the country. Likewise, the Council was among the major organizers of the 1st National Coconut Conference and Expo in September, 2021 with the theme “COSIN: Towards Sustainable Economic Development in Nigeria”. The event, which coincided with the World Coconut Day, was held at the Nigeria Export Promotion Council on Thursday 2nd to Friday 3rd September, 2021. The conference aimed at creating awareness to the enormous benefits of coconut as a cash crop and its impact on Nigeria’s economic development by promoting coconut and associated processes across the value chain with a view to creating jobs and wealth through economic diversification, medicinal and nutritional provisions and to improve the well-being of Nigerians.

Nigeria, best coconut developing country

Nigeria emerged the preferred investment destination on coconut development at the 2nd World Coconut Congress in Manila, Philippines, in August 2019 after its potential was enumerated. The business session that had multinational coconut processing firms in attendance organized visits to Nigeria in September, 2020 and in October, 2020, participated at the International Coconut Summit at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. The mission which comprised of members from South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia and India and led by Mr. Jeff King, the President of CNIT from South Korea, held business meetings with manufacturers in the Food and Beverages sector in MAN House, Ikeja, Lagos and at RMRDC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja. A follow-up meeting in South Korea in January 2021 culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on coconut plantation development, coconut processing and engineering designs and fabrication. The MoU also included a manpower exchange and training programme on engineering designs and processing equipment/production at the CNIT factories in South Korea.

It is hoped that if all coconut development issues are adequately harmonized and efforts at developing coconut value chain locally are sustained, Nigeria will, within the next few years, be a major force to be reckon with as a major player in coconut production and processing globally. The country would be able to generate more than N20 billion in foreign exchange equivalent through the export of coconut and its derivatives.

