RMRDC: Taking the notch higher in exploring investment opportunities

As part of its effort to bridge the gap in sourcing raw materials, development and utilisation in Nigeria for industrial use, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) recently, commissioned a resource and investment promotion center. BINTA SHAMA reports.

As part of its mandate to provide accurate data and information on raw materials sourcing, availability, locations, uses etc. for stakeholders especially potential investors who need them to start up and improve existing businesses, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has commissioned a Resource and Investment Promotion Center in Katsina state.

Benefits of a resource center

Research, shows that resource centres have an important role to play in improving access to information. A resource centre is usually known to collect and organise materials that are useful to a particular group of people, such as health workers, farmers, students, investors, etc., with materials varying in training manuals, handbooks, reference books, directories, leaflets, posters, games, videos and samples of equipment, raw materials, etc.

However, a resource centre is said to be much more than a collection of well organised materials as mentioned above. A resource centre actively seeks to share the information that it contains, having its staff always available to guide and encourage people on how to use the materials appropriately. For example, they not only help people to find the materials they need, but they also disseminate information in the resource centre by producing and distributing locally adapted materials and information packs, holding training or discussion workshops, or arranging exhibitions.

What a resource centre should aim at

· create a pleasant environment for learning

· contain a relevant and accessible collection of resource materials (based on the actual needs of users)

· provide a range of information services

· encourage people to use the information in the resource centre

· help users gain access to information from other sources.

Information plays an important part in the wider learning process – helping health workers to understand the context of their work, follow new approaches, undertake new responsibilities, improve their practice and remind them of basic concepts.

Learning takes place not only at workshops or on training courses, but also through discussions with colleagues, practical experience, and consulting newsletters, books and audiovisual materials. Resource centres can support a wide range of learning activities by making information available. By helping health workers learn, they can play a valuable part in improving the health of a nation.

A concern for equity – a key principle of primary health care – means that information, like health care, should be accessible to all. But in many developing countries, access to information is limited, especially information relevant to local conditions. Locally produced information is often unavailable, while information produced outside the local area may be inappropriate or too expensive.

Development organisations usually prefer the term ‘resource centre’ to ‘library’ to emphasise that this is an active, attractive place where people can relax and enjoy themselves, talk to each other and take part in meetings and training activities.

RMRDC intervention

While commissioning the resources center, the Director-General RMRDC, Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim said, the resource centers are established to provide technical information in pictorial forms on raw materials available in the country and their corresponding products.

The RMRDC boss, who was represented by Dr. Bola Olugbemi, noted that the provision of statistics on the gap between national demand and importation of each of the raw materials is shown in order for the investors to know exactly what is required of them in terms of the production output to fill the gap.

According to, the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, QS Mannir Yakubu, prompted the setting up of the center when the Katsina State government paid a courtesy visit to the Council in 2019. “This initiative has opened up discussions on partnership to promote investment in Katsina State which in turn would be for the benefit of nation.

“The Council has established about four similar resource centers across the Country and Katsina State’s own is the first to be commissioned.”

Prof. Ibrahim appealed to the Katsina State Government that the resource center should be fully utilized by inviting investors, would-be entrepreneurs, students and visitors to the center. “The center remains the museum of raw materials and investment opportunities anywhere it is established,” he added.

Furthermore, he said that the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) distributed foundation materials on Cashew Seedlings, Cotton, Tomato, Sesame, sweet Sorghum, Ginger and millet to farmers during the last two farming seasons which has yielded good results.

“As a result of this performance, it is our hope to further intensify our partnership with Katsina State Government and other private sectors on value addition so that we can start seeing Katsina Products in various Nigeria markets and abroad.”

RMRDC distributes raw materials seedlings

He further hinted that the Council’s catalytic project policy, that is, the production of granules for NPK Fertilizers by the former Kankara Kaolin Limited located in Kankara town has become more successful in Katsina than in any other State in the Country.

“This project has catalysed the establishment of more than 1,000 similar projects in Katsina and parts of Zamfara and Kano States and also directly employed more than 5,000 youths over the years.”

Speaking, the Deputy Governor Katsina State, QS Mannir Yakubu, represented by the Director-General Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIP) Alh. Ibrahim Tukur Jikamshi said, the Katsina State Government’s desire to create value addition for its people with the service providers, deemed it fit to take it advocacy to relevant organizations including RMRDC in Abuja where members that are in the State could not be in a position to provide some services.

He further said during their visit, they made a number of requests to RMRDC which include establishment of resource center, Date seedlings, Cashew seedlings and setting up of Tiger Nut cleaning and Polishing Center for industrial and export purposes.

“We are happy today that RMRDC in collaboration with Katsina State Government is Commissioning a Resource and Investment Promotion Center in Katsina State.”

The Governor acknowledged the effort of RMRDC for distributing foundation materials on cashew seedlings, Cotton, Ginger etc. and as well as providing a capacity building for Tiger Nut value chain development in the State even as he noted the urgent need of the Date seedlings requested from the Council.

He hinted that Katsina State Government has provided land not less than 17 hectares per Local Government Area (LGA) throughout the 34 LGA of the State to Date farmers producers Association.