RMRDC to partner ABU on production of PPEs

The Raw Materials Research and RMRDC and Development Council (RMRDC), is set to collaborate with the Ahamadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, to develop Personal and Protective equipment (PPEs) for Doctors and other health care workers in the frontline in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Director General RMRDC Professor Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, during a one-day work visit by delegations of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Speaking, Prof. Ibrahim said the Honourable Minister had charged the council to produce WHO standard face masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the Council has also engaged in action programs that will lead to the discovery of the COVID-19 Vaccine or other useful chemicals that can be used to combat the virus.

The DG, lauded the Vice Chancellor and his team for their welcoming initiative to collaborate and put it in a global competitive manner. “Having the science, technology and innovation centers are good to incubate these innovation and patent them on how to turn them into economic ventures,” he added.

Earlier, while intimating the director general on his proposed visit to partner with the Council, the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Professor Kabiru Bala, said the partnerships would lead to the development of quality products from abundant raw materials in the country.

He further stated that examining the Council brought in more ideas to the table for many windows of collaboration with the Council.

“We have so many research products that we need to take further to a commercialisable product and services.

“In recent time, as a result of the covid 19, the government is trying to awaken our institutions whether academic or research to provide home grown solutions to these problems because there isn’t a headway to these solutions from anywhere around the country.

“For instance, the PPEs became so scarce around the world in the heat of the pandemic which made several nations to look inward.

“The covid pandemic is a cause and opportunity for us as a nation to exploit our enormous potentials as seen here in the Council today, and therefore urge the government to channel its energy to the local goods, production and services so that we can remain independent in order to save foreign exchange rather than import,” he said.