RMRDC: Working to boost GDP through improved copper sulfate production

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in collaboration with stakeholders towards upgrading the production of cooper sulphate in order to create jobs, boost agricultural sector and enhance Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Production. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Research shows that copper sulphate also known as copper (ii) tetraoxosulphate (iv) salt is a chemical compound with the formula CuSO⁴. In the metal and electrical industry, copper sulphate is the most preferred electrolyte for refining electro-planting, as well as the development of batteries.

History of copper sulphate in Nigeria

According to the chorography of RMRDC projects in Nigeria, the copper sulfate requirement is mostly met through importation despite its wide application across various industries. Copper sulfate is widely used in building industry, schools as laboratory reagent, in the agricultural sector for increased agricultural production and productivity in the country. In view of the high level of building going on in the country, Nigeria expends more than N7 billion to import wood preservatives for use in the building and construction industry in 2018.

Chromated Copper Arsenate preservatives can easily be compounded locally if the major ingredients especially copper sulfate, is available.

Also, the importation of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides for use in the agricultural sector is high and on the increase yearly. To maintain a high level of land productivity, adequate production inputs such as fertiliser and pesticides must be applied. This increases the import statistics as evidenced by increasing expenditure of foreign exchange on agro-inputs. The council argued that the country could save millions of foreign exchange if local production is explored.

The importation of laboratory chemicals and reagents into the country in 2018 was in excess of N20 billion. This is a reason to put in place necessary measures to facilitate local production of some of these chemicals, most especially copper sulfate, in view of its diverse application.

Health benefit of copper sulfate

Research shows that the largest health benefit of copper sulfate is that it is used to control bacteria and fungus growth on fruits, vegetables, and other crops, as its been registered for use as pesticide in the United States since 1956. This includes mildew, which can cause leaf spots and plant spoilage, as copper sulfate binds to the proteins in fungus, damaging the cells and causing them to die.

When combined with lime and water (called a Bordeaux mixture) copper sulfate works as a protective fungicide and is used to protect plants during seed treatment before they grow.

In tropical climates, it is used as a molluscicide, which is snail bait that controls pests like snails and slugs from damaging plants and crops.

Copper sulfate is also used in order to help with public health and safety. It destroys algae and bacteria caused by growing algae in swimming pools in addition to preventing athlete’s foot, a fungal infection that grows in between the toes in warm climates (such as an indoor swimming pool). This is done by mixing it into the flooring mixtures of showers, locker rooms, and swimming pools to prevent the bacteria from being able to live on the flooring indefinitely.

Copper sulfate spray application can be used as a fertilizer or fungicide. It is commonly used by gardeners and commercial farmers to prevent problems with fungus or mold. The effects of copper sulfate on plants may be negative or positive, depending on the copper status of the soil, together with the frequency of application and quantity of copper sulfate applied

Copper sulfate fertilizer

Used in an area of copper-deficient soil, copper sulfate enriches the soil and provides an essential nutrient to growing plants. When soil is copper-deficient, young plants may develop chlorosis, a condition in which leaves turn yellow due to lack of chlorophyll. Copper deficiencies can also cause stunted or atypical growth; young plants in very nutrient-deficient soil may simply die. Wilting, lack of flowers and reduced fruit harvest are all likely effects of copper-deficient soil.

Applying copper sulfate prevents these problems. Test soil regularly and apply copper sulfate as needed in a spray or fertilizer preparation. Adding copper sulfate to the soil is a longer-term solution, while foliar sprays need to be reapplied to your crops and plants each year.

Benefits of copper sulphate in agric

The agricultural industry accounts for more than half of the copper sulfate consumption globally as it is primarily used in the production of herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides. It is also used as a raw material for the production of chromated copper arsenate, widely used in the production of wood preservatives that provide woods with insecticidal, fungicidal, and UV light reflecting characteristics.

Another major application of copper sulfate is as an analytical reagent. It is also used for the preparation of several other reagents such as Fehling’s solution, Benedict’s solution and Biuret regent to test for proteins. Copper (II) sulfate pentahydrate is a common inorganic salt used in analytical chemistry, organic synthesis, and in art to zinc plates. Several chemical tests utilize copper sulfate as an indicator. It is used in Fehling’s solution and Benedict’s solution to test for reducing sugars which reduce the soluble blue copper (II) sulfate to insoluble red copper oxide. Copper (II) sulfate to insoluble red copper oxide. Copper (II) sulfate is also used in the Biuret reagent to test for proteins.

Copper sulfate is used in school crystal growing and copper plating experiments. It is also used in school chemistry courses to demonstrate the principle of mineral hydration. The pentahydrate form, which is blue, when heated, turn into the anhydrous form which is white, while the water that was present in the pentahydrate form evaporates. When water is then added to the anhydrous compound, it turns back into the pentahydrate form, regaining its blue colour.

Global use of copper sulfate

Copper sulphate is used on a large scale across the globe in view of the multiplicity of its application and industrial uses. As a result of this, the demand for the chemical is increasing annually.

The worldwide market for copper sulfate pentahydrate is expected to grow at a roughly 2.3 percent rate over the next five years, will reach $1.150 billion in 2024, from $1 billion in 2019.

RMRDC initiatives

On the strength of this, the Council completed a pilot plant for the production of copper sulfate from copper scraps generated from industrial activities. The plant has a capacity of 1000kg per day.

The pilot plant has been test-run and the products tested, the Council said, as it unfolds plans to ensure the proliferation of the technology by interested entrepreneurs.

Sequel to the above, the council, in collaboration with National Research Institute of Chemical Technology, is working towards scaling up the project by increasing the capacity of the plant to five tonnes per day for commercialisation purposes.