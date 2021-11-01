RMRDC, working to ensure cocoas’ rebirth for industrial and economic growth

In this survey, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is intervening in the cocoa sector to revamp it and therefore enhance productivity and profitability. BINTA SHAMA reports.

About cocoa

The cocoa bean is the seed of the cocoa tree (Theobroma cacao), a tropical plant indigenous to the equatorial regions of the Americas. Its cultivation dated more than 3,000 years ago and since then cocoa production and processing have spread globally. Today, cocoa is processed into a variety of products such as cocoa or chocolate liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder. These products are now increasingly used in pharmaceuticals, bakery, food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics and toiletries industries.

The nutritive value of cocoa is a major factor that has enhanced its general acceptance. It is one of the major sources of polyphenols which are naturally occurring antioxidants. Polyphenols have numerous health benefits among which include: reduced inflammation, blood pressure control and improved cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Polyphenols reduce the risk of neuro-degenerative diseases. Cocoa also contains flavanols which have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Flavonoids improve nitric oxide levels, leading to lower blood pressure and reduce the formation of Low Density Lipoprotein which is the main causes of cholesterol problems. They have a blood thinning effect similar to aspirin and are linked to a lower risk of heart attack, heart failure and stroke. Some studies have shown that a higher intake of flavanols can result in a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Apart from the cancer protection properties, theobromine and theophylline contents of cocoa also reduce the incidence of asthma.

Cocoa in Nigeria

In Nigeria, cocoa production grow from 165,000 tons in 1999-2000 to 250,000 tons in 2013-2014 mainly as a result of high grower prices and to a limited extent, to the government support as outlined in the Cocoa Transformation Action Plan of 2015. The total harvested area amounts to 640,000 ha and the average yield is about 400 kg per ha. Yield improvement is constrained by the age of the farmers proper management, low farm input, infrastructure, extension services, etc. Most importantly, these include inadequate control of Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease and the Phytophthora Pod Rot (PPR) or black pod disease. In addition to these, is lack of access of farmers to loans and the fact that many cocoa fields are old.

In Nigeria, the provision of improved planting materials is one of the key elements of the government supported replanting schemes. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development distributed 300,000 hybrid cocoa seedlings to farmers and the Agricultural Development Programmes in the Southwest, South South, North Central and South East geopolitical zones. Likewise, the Cocoa Research Institute, CRIN has produced high-yielding varieties termed series TC1-8. Although, these are very high-yielding and early-bearing seeds, Nigeria still struggles with about 250,000 to 300,000 tons compared to Ivory Coast 2,000,000 tonnes. For Nigeria to increase its production, the tonnage per hectare should increase to at least 1000-1500kgs from the present 400-500 kg/ha in addition to bringing back the commodity boards. Also there is need for rehabilitation and replanting of cocoa fields as most cocoa trees are between 30 and 40 years old.

Small holder farmers

Currently, cocoa beans are produced in tropical zones around the Equator. About 70 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans come from four West African countries. In these countries, more than some six million hectares of land are planted with cocoa. Most farmers are small holders who traditionally planted their cocoa at random under thinned forest shade. At present Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana are the largest producers which are closely followed by Nigeria and Cameroon. The average yields in these countries however remain low because many farms are old and need replanting. As at present the forest land available for the expansion of the cocoa production are thinning out, making it imperative that further increase in production has to come from an increase in yield of the existing mature trees and the replanting of old unproductive cocoa farms.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecasts a 10 percent increase in the world cocoa production and a 25 percent increase of the cocoa price in the next decade. Based on this forecast, the total cocoa production will be about 4,700,000 tons in 2022-2023. For Nigeria to be part of the envisaged increment, a 10 percent increase in production is needed within the next decade and this has to come from a higher yield per ha of cocoa farms. Rooster Likewise, to enhance foreign exchange generation, there is need for increased secondary processing of cocoa beans. Presently, the role of cocoa certification in raising farmers’ income and promoting ecologically sound cultivation methods is yet to be fully appreciated and implemented in Nigeria and certification projects presently have little impact. This will have to be adequately addressed, as without doubt, the certification initiatives will become very important in years to come in view of global outcry against deforestation and as other countries with the technical capabilities such as China which exported 500kg of cocoa beans in October 2020, are becoming interested in cocoa production. Also a number of international organizations are collaborating to support sustainable cocoa production globally. Among these is the Swiss Platform for Sustainable Cocoa (SWISSCO) and the German Initiative on Sustainable Cocoa (GISCO). The major objectives of these partnerships are to address issues of living income, deforestation and supply chain transparency.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cocoa market garnered $12.87 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $15.50 billion by 2027. The increase in demand for chocolates across the world and rise in demand from Europe and North America regions fuel the global cocoa market growth. Although, the global chocolate industry is valued at over $150bn, West Africa which accounts for about 70% of cocoa beans supply, receives less than $6bn (4%) of the total market. This is due to the fact that the 80% of cocoa market revenue is generated at the secondary processing stage which is dominated by Europeans and Asians and it is area where massive potential lies and where African cocoa bean producers need to invest in.

RMRDC intervention

RMRDC has been in the vanguard of promoting cocoa processing in Nigeria. As early as 1990’s, after a comprehensive nationwide survey on commodities production and processing in Nigeria, the need for promoting cocoa processing in Nigeria for enhanced foreign exchange generation was realized. As a result of this, and in order to promote value addition to the large volume of cocoa beans produced in Nigeria, the Council in collaboration with Ondo State Government established a Cocoa Processing Plant at Alade-Idanre, Ondo state. The plant pioneered cocoa processing locally and has catalyzed the establishment of numerous other cocoa processing plants in the country. Among these are the Ile-Oluji Cocoa processing company, Olam Cooperative cocoa Industry Akure, Stanmark Cocoa Industry, Ondo and Agro Traders, Akure. Ondo State Government, the joint venture partner, has bought Council’s equity in the project and has taken full control of the plant. Likewise, in order to further exploit the benefits of the cocoa value chain, the Council supported IMIT Nigeria Limited, a small-scale industry in Chocolate Production with a tempering machine. This has significantly increased the installed capacity of the factory for different chocolate brands. Consequently, the company has pioneered the production of dark, white and milk chocolate brands in Nigeria.

Research and development studies carried out by RMRDC in collaboration with CRIN and other research institutes have shown that the pod, which is made up of 60% of the cocoa fruit have numerous industrial applications. The pod can be used in the production of animal feeds, black soap, pectins for food and pharmaceutical industries and for fertilizer production. Studies have shown that cocoa pods can effectively be used to promote nutrient composts of acceptable quality by substituting mineral fertilizer requirements. It contains 1.63% potassium which makes it useable as raw material for fertilizer and chemical production. In addition, the growing needs of organically made soaps have made cocoa pods an essential commodity in skin care products.