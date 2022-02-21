Road accident claims one in Osun



A man, whose name could not be ascertained, has been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred around Iwaraja junction, Ilesa/Akure expressway, Osun state, Monday.



It was gathered that the loan accident occurred around 9:22am when a vehicle with registration number AKD 525 FC reportedly crashed as a result of over speeding.



The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.



She disclosed that four other persons also injured in the vehicle that carried seven persons.



According to FRSC, the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.



Ogungbemi stated that the injured victims were taken to the same hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, another accident occurred around 11am between Ife-Osogbo way, Ile-Ife.



The FRSC spokesperson disclosed that one person was injured out of three passengers in the vehicle with registration number SD 384 DV.



She said that the injured victim has been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) for treatment.