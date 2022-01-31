Road Construction: Fashola tasks motorists on speed limit

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has urged motorists plying Abuja, Kaduna and Kano highways to maintain speed limit of not more than 100 km per hour.

He spoke on Friday during an inspection to ascertain the level of road construction work on the Kano-Kaduna and Abuja dual carriageway by the company handling the project, Julius Berger Plc.

The minister said no fewer than 1,600 people from different parts of the world, mostly Nigerians, are currently engaged to work on the roads.

He said a speed limit is required to guarantee the safety of lives and properties on the highways.

Fashola explained that the technology materials deployed to the road construction by the contractor were of high standard with special methods and machines to do the job.

“The company is doing a special method on the materials on the whole road.They need special machines to mill these materials, reprocess them and add other certain components to bring about stronger and reliable work, ” he said.

The minister also appealed to Nigerians who are using the road for businesses and others to vacate “the right of way” for the contractor to realize their target of an effective job, and safety of the people.