Road construction: Gombe to spend N381m on compensation

The Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, weekend flagged off the payment of compensation of 309 properties affected by the recently awarded road construction projects in Malam Inna, Kagarawal, Unguwa Uku and Bolari communities in the state capital.

While speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Kagarawal quarters, the governor said a total of N381 million Naira is to be spent for the compensation payment in all the quarters put together.

He said road construction forms part of his campaign promises to execute projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people,especially those at the rung of the ladder.

He added that despite the global economic meltdown, occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, to which Gombe is not immuned, his administration would continue with infrastructural development, social engagement and economic transformation.

“For this reason, my eyes and ears are wide open and my legs still standing firm and strong to go round the nooks and crannies of the state to evaluate and re-evaluate the pressing and immediate needs of the people,” he said.

He stated further that the Malam Inna-kagarawal- Unguwa Uku Road project as well a that of Bolari quarters of the state capital are a replica of what was obtained in other parts of the state with the aim of opening up the entire state for social and economic activities.

He described the road network as an important artery for the ease of not only doing business but the movement of goods and accessing education and health services within the state at the nick of time.

“We are going to complete the road in Malam Inna Kagarawal and Unguwa Uku with the compliment of solar-powered streetlights. We have equally constructed a 120-bed capacity hospital in this area and we have completed the multi-billion naira 7.5 kilometres erosion control project which has over the years been a thorn in the flesh of these communities”.

He said his administration will continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state without recourse to dissenting voices whose stock in trade is to raise false, baseless and unfounded criticism.

Governor Yahaya called on the people to remain resolute and steadfast to his administration’s commitment to turn around the fortunes of the state while keeping an arms-length to anyone who does not mean well for them.

“My administration is built on the trust you gave me and I shall continue to protect your interest and your human dignity at all times. The responsibility of building a virile state lies on our shoulders and we shall continue to do all that is necessary to fulfill our promises to place the state on the path of sustainable economic development.”

The governor said the road construction will commence upon the completion of the payment of compensation to every individual whose property will be affected by the infrastructural development.