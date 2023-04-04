Road traffic crashes: FRSC partners NBA to move against stubborn drivers, employers 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has partnered the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) towards filing civil action against recalcitrant drivers and their employers whose bad road use culture results in road traffic injuries and fatalities.

The partnership was sealed during a working visit of the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, to the president, Nigeria Bar Association, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, Monday.

A press release signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, during the visit, said the Corps Marshal emphasised the need to bring to an end the current reign of impunity on our roads by ensuring that any driver whose actions or inactions lead to loss of lives or injuries of other road users is made to face the wrath of the law.

He beckoned on the president to play proactive role by constituting a team of legal luminaries that will help stem the dangerous tide through filing of civil actions against the drivers and their employers.

The Corps Marshal also sought the assistance of the president in reshaping the erroneous position of some states judiciary that FRSC lacks the powers to operate on state roads. He noted that some courts in a number of states have given judgement to that effect against the corps.

Responding to the Corps Marshal, the NBA president lauded the gesture and reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Bar Association to partner with the corps in that regard, adding that it is in the interest of the entire nation.

He directed the immediate constitution of a committee saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the obligation of bringing justice to victims of road crashes.

The committee which is to be headed by Mr OA Sule, SAN, has the association’s branch chairmen of Suleja, Gwagwalada, Keffi, Bwari, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Area as members of the committee. Other members of the committee are the corps legal adviser and selected FRSC legal team.

