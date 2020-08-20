Rob Shuter out as MTN appoints new Group CEO

Africa’s biggest telecom network, MTN Group Limited has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to pilot the affairs of the company in Africa in line with the company’s policy of appointing internal candidates.

The group CEO, Ralph Mupita, who is expected to take over from Rob Shuter on September 1, 2020, before his appointment was the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2016.

As CFO, the Harvard Business School graduate has helped lead the execution of a strategy that has seen MTN dispose some of its assets like telecom towers, whilst concentrating on fewer markets.

In a statement by MTN Group’s Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, the choice of Mupita had come after a rigorous and extensive search process.

“We are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the group president and CEO position. Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, strong knowledge of our businesses and markets, as well as successful background in financial services, M&A and emerging markets, place him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of the business going forward.”

In his remarks, Ralph expressed his enthusiasm to take up the position and work with and for the stakeholders.

“MTN Group is well positioned to take advantage of the digital acceleration shifts and opportunities across our markets, and we are well placed to play an important and leading role in digital and financial inclusion of the African continent, working with our stakeholders and partners.”

The statement by the company also informed stakeholders that an announcement will be made by September, regarding the new group’s chief financial officer.

In the meantime, Shuter will remain with the company until the end of his fixed-term contract in early 2021. Afterwards, he will leave to join BT Group Plc as head of the Brutish operators’ enterprise division.