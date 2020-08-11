Robbers kill policeman, cart away riffle in Jigawa

Jigawa state police command Monday said robbers killed one of its personnel and took away his riffle in Birniwa local government council.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdul Jinjiri, said the command has arrested three of the suspected robbers who stormed the house of the chairman at Dolen Kwana village.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Sule Gomna, said the suspects were arrested after committing another robbery in Rantan town in Bebeji local government area of Kano state.

CP Sule, who spoke through the PPRO, said when the police conducted a search in the houses of the suspects, the police riffle taken away from Birniwa and a locally made pistol were recovered in the house of Ibrahim Isyaku.

Those arrested are: Ibrahim Isyaku, Abdulkadir Musa and Shehu Isa all from Kano state.

In a related development, CP Sule said the command has arrested six suspects in connection with armed robbery and shop breaking at Yargaba town in Dutse local government area of the state.

The suspects are; Ya’u Ado Buzu, Yusufa Muhammad , Aliyu Baffa, Fambo Ahmadu and the gang leader, Isa Ali, alias Soja. The suspects allegedly terrorised Dutse and its environs.

He said the command will continue to embrace community policing and members of communities will be fully involved in fighting crimes and criminalities in the state.