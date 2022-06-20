Robust International Commodities register N20bn CPs on FMDQ’s platform

FMDQ Exchange has registered Robust International Commodities Limited N20 billion commercial paper programme on its platform.

Robust International Commodities Limited is an entity incorporated under Robust International Group – an organisation that is engaged in the international trading of agricultural commodities such as cashew nuts, sesame seeds, rice, maize and gum arabic, amongst others.

The CP Programme, which is sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, positions the Issuer to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian DCM, through CP issues within its CP Programme limit. Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the Chairman and Managing Director, Robust International Commodities Limited, Mr. Raaghavan Naarayan, said “we are delighted with the successful registration of our N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme with FMDQ Exchange. This milestone affirms our ambition to harness the Nigerian capital market in funding our operations and strategy”.

