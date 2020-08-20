Rohr expresses satisfaction over Okoye’s move

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is happy with the development of Nigeria’s keeper Maduka Okoye and believes his recent move to Sparta Rotterdam is the right step forward.

Okoye who made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly game against the Selecao of Brazil in November 2019, signed for the Dutch Eredivisie side back in July.

Rohr is however satisfied with how the 19 year old has made progress since his debut, Rohr said Okoye has good qualities and he’s definitely one of the goalkeepers for the future.

“We saw him in the training and in the second team games of Fortuna Düsseldorf. He was good and young, and he wanted to come with us, so we invited him and he couldn’t feature in the first match against Ukraine but in the second friendly against Brazil.”

“He entered in such a great game without any complaints and he’s a good quality. I was sure he could do well for us and this is a confirmation of what we thought of him which means he’s good for the future.” He concluded.