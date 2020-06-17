Rohr hails Simon’s move to Nantes

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has praised Moses Simon’s permanent move to French side Nantes FC from the Spanish Premier division side Levante.

Rohr who managed Nantes back in 2009 is delighted that the explosive winger who joined his former side permanently would be given more playing time than he had at Levante.

Rohr said : “Moses is very good in the one against one, an explosive, extremely fast wingman, which can be used in the left or right corridor.”

The Super Eagles Manager also described Simon as” a very disciplined boy, and above all very good in one on one. He is able to easily eliminate his opponents, he’s a good choice for Nantes “he said.

Moses who was voted Nantes player of the season joined the Canaries on a permanent deal last week.

The 24-year-old signed a four-year contract with the club.

He played five games in the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt including two as a starting player.