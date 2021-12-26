Rohr has damaged our football, Okocha, Kanu ‘ll distract Super Eagles – Oche

Gernot Rohr is not good enough and he has damaged Nigerian football before he was sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), according to former Nigerdock gaffer, Peter Oche.

Speaking to Blueprint Sport, Sunday evening, the proprietor of SISA Football Academy berated the Amaju Melvin Pinnick-led federation for ‘imposing’ Rohr on the nation and bringing the country’s football to its lowest ebb.

“Rohr is a scam. Half baked and does not know anything. Sadly, after five years in the saddle he cannot build a team and he’s fond of inviting mediocre players into the Super Eagles to fester his interests.

“Rohr does not have the pedigree to handle the Super Eagles and he is doomed to fail from the onset,” he said.

Ahead of Cup of Nations starting next month in Cameroon, Oche advised that Coach Salisu Yusuf should be allowed to handle the team while Enyimba assistant coach Caleb Esu should be drafted in for optimal performance.

He urged the NFF to do away with the services of Austin Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo and Garba Lawal as they don’t have anything to offer and they will be a big distraction to the team.

“Eguavoen is the technical director. Let him be in the office, and formulate policies. Salisu is good and knows the job very well. With support, he can perform very well. Okocha, Kanu and Garba Lawal will be a big distractions to the team. They don’t even have anything to offer,” Oche said.

Oche equally said he does not expect NFF president, Mr Amaju Pinnick, to resign despite the clamour for him to do so on the back of a litany of failures by the various national teams.

“It is not in our culture to resign even if it is the right thing to do,” he said.

“He should take responsibility for his action, but it won’t happen. Who will enforce? Who is in that ministry to enforce it? “