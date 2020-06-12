Rohr seeks stability in Eagles defence

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has said he hopes to get more stability in the team’s defence as he aims to win his first trophy as coach of Nigeria.

Rohr extended his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) till 2022 and now demands for improvements in the team.

“I want stability with the goalkeepers and in central defence,” he said.

“I also want the fullbacks to be more offensive.”

The Eagles have suffered a goalkeeping crisis after first choice Cark Ikeme was diagnosed with Leukaemia in July 2017.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa filled in for him for the remainder of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, before youngster Francis Uzoho manned the post at the tournament proper in Russia.

South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi was then the country’s No 1 at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt and Uzoho regained top spot before he suffered a major injury in a high-profile friendly against Brazil.

Young Maduka Okoye has since joined the battle for the Super Eagles No 1 shirt