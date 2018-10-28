Ronaldo bags brace, rescues Juve from Serie A defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo got a brace as Juventus fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to Empoli on Saturday.

Empoli took a shocking lead just before half-time when Francesco Caputo latched onto the ball from a counter-attack and curled a perfect shot past Wojciech Szczesny to give Empoli a 1-0 lead.

Ronaldo equalized from the penalty spot after the referee whistled Ismael Bennacer for a questionable foul on Dybala in the box bringing Juventus back in the game.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner put his team in the lead 15 minutes later with an absolute stunner, collecting the ball at the top of the penalty area and firing an unstoppable shot over the Empoli goal.

Ronaldo is now the second leading scorer in Serie A with seven, trailing Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek, who has scored nine so far.

Juventus maintain their unbeaten start to the Serie A season and puts them seven points clear of second-place Napoli at the top of the table.

