Ronaldo, Messi, Kante, Salah, 7 others make 2021 FIFA best footballers’ award *See full list

FIFA have unveiled the nominees for The Best Awards 2021, with the winners being revealed in an online ceremony on January 17, 2022.

The candidates for each award were selected by expert panels in women’s and men’s football, which included Eniola Aluko, Emma Byrne and Marta Tejedor, as well as Tim Cahill, David Trezeguet and Alexi Lalas.

Public voting for each category will be open until December 10, 2021, and FIFA will eventually announce three finalists for each award early in 2022.

The Best FIFA Football Awards Nominees

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Hacken)

Aitana Bonmati (Spain / Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City WFC)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea FC Women)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Ellen White (England / Manchester City WFC)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester United)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea)

N’Golo Kante (France / Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Lluis Cortes (Spain / Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team / English national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Antonio Conte (Italy / Inter / Tottenham Hotspur)

Hansi Flick (Germany / Bayern Munich / German national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)

Lionel Sebastian Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian national team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atletico Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)



The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe (Canada / Rosengard / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atletico Madrid Femenino)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)



The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)