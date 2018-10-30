Ronaldo now most followed personality on Instagram

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to enjoy more goodness as the former Real Madrid Star has emerged the most followed person on Instagram.

The Portuguese footballer takes over the top spot from Selena Gomez, one month after the singer decided to take a hiatus from social media.

Gomez had held on to the title of the most-followed person on Instagram for the past two years.

The singer’s last Instagram post was on September 24. In the post, she announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from social media.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” Gomez wrote.

“Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Although both Gomez and Ronaldo still have 144 million followers each, the footballer trumps the singer by over 130, 000 followers as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ronaldo has 144, 524, 598 followers on the social media platform while Gomez has 144, 386, 321 followers.

Two weeks after announcing a break from social media, Gomez was admitted into a mental health facility for treatment after she suffered an emotional breakdown.

