Ronaldo set to train with Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly train with his new Manchester United teammates on Thursday ahead of making his second debut for the club against Newcastle United on September 11.

The 36-year-old became the all-time highest international men’s goalscorer on Wednesday night when he scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland, but a booking in the latter stages of the contest means that he is suspended for the clash with Azerbaijan, which saw him released from international duty early.

Ronaldo flew into Manchester Airport on Thursday evening but was immediately forced to isolate for five days in line with government regulations.

