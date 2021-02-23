Rotary @116: District 9125 targets $500,000 to fight polio, others

First female Governor of District 9125 of the Rotary International, Rot. Jumoke Bamigboye, Tuesday said the club is targeting $500,000 to fight polio and help humanity.

The district covers 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Bamigboye, who spoke with Blueprint in Abuja shortly after the event organised by the association to mark its 116th anniversary, said her district had already contributed over $250,000 to the cause.

The district governor called on all the Rotarians to contribute generously to the Rotary Foundation, and renewed the association’s pledge to end polio in the country.

She said: “Today, we are celebrating Rotary 116th anniversary. And every 23rd of February, we celebrate the birth of Rotary and that is why we called it ‘Rotary Day’. For the first time in our district, we have decided to celebrate the Rotary Day and we have decided to take it back to Kano, where it started from.

“The Rotary is doing well in the world. Everywhere we go, you will see Rotarians giving back to their communities and supporting their governments. We have always been contributing, and at the moment, the Rotarians in this district have contributed well over $250,000. Today is just a tip of it. We are just adding to it. We are targeting that we should be able to contribute $500,000’’.

The district governor called on all Nigerians to support the federal government to move the country forward.

“When people join Rotary, your idea of service changes, you will begin to see opportunities to serve your community, to serve your country. I am telling Nigerians that the government cannot do it alone. Let all Nigerians who have the capabilities join hands with the Rotary and help to carry our country from where it is to where we need it to be because the government cannot do it alone.

“Let everybody give the little they have. It doesn’t need to be much, including a smile. There are some people who are only looking for a smile. Let all of us begin to embrace service and Nigeria will be better for us,’’ she said.