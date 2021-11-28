Rotary Club Abuja CBD marks 5 years of service to humanity

The Rotary Club of Abuja CBD, Thursday, marked five years anniversary of its charter under Rotary District 9125.

Club President, Ms Anne Obi, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, noted that it has been five years of service to humanity and impacting lives positively.

Ms Obi, who explained that true Rotarians were people who showed kindness without expecting anything in return, disclosed that the club was convened by Evelyn Onyilo and chartered on November 25, 2016, by Rotary International under District 9125.

She stated, “The Rotary Club of Abuja CBD experienced tremendous success under the leadership of Salome Garba, the Charter President who passed the mantle of leadership to Martins Odeh followed by Yelwa Abubakar and then Daramola Ganiyu.

“All my predecessors at different times did their best in moving the Club to enviable heights, making the name RC Abuja CBD a force to be reckoned with.”

She further stated that, “It is said that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown, but I make bold to say that we wear our crown boldly and with enthusiasm because it is nothing short of Service to humanity, a cause we are passionate about. “We are also guided by Rotary’s Four Way Test, which is a guiding principle in leadership and states: Is it the Truth; Is it fair to all concerned; Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendship; Will it be beneficial to all concerned.

“The District Governor, Ayo Oyedokun, and Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta, are focused, dedicated and passionate about service to humanity as well as members of the Rotary Club of Abuja CBD.”

According to the club president, “Nigeria and indeed Rotary International for many years have fought to ensure the total eradication of polio across the country. I make bold to say that with the help of Rotary, Polio has been defeated in Nigeria and we pray and hope that it remains at Zero.

“As the Change Maker President with a team of dedicated members, we are saddled with the responsibility of impacting the indigent in our communities positively by providing basic amenities that makes life better.

“For the past five years we have focused on Rotary’s Seven Areas of Focus by providing: maternal and child health care to indigent mothers and children by providing medications, mosquitoes test and treatment, mama kits for the pregnant women, multivitamins and lots more.

“In basic education and literacy, we have donated books and writing materials to communities and schools and paid tuition fee for some students and lots more.

“In the area of water and sanitation, we have sank bore hole to provide portable drinking water and we have also organised programmes that centre around peace and conflict prevention and resolution.”

Ms Obi further disclosed that, “To improve on economic and community development, we have empowered women in the communities and have provided them with relief material during the Covid-19 pandemic and lots more.

“For disease prevention and treatment we have distributed sanitary materials to communities and encouraged the indigenes to cultivate the habit of good hygiene.

“We have also supported the environment by planting trees, just as our adopted Village, Gidan Gimba also known as Zimbabwe, in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa state, has benefited over the years from the Seven Areas of Focus.

“We have, most importantly, sunk a bore hole to provide portable drinking water thereby saving them from black flies which causes river blindness.”

Similarly, she said the club recently chartered the Interact Club of Army Day Secondary School, Asokoro, out of passion to groom the young girls and boy to become better leaders and to inculcate the act of Service in them.

“We have engaged in a lot of sensitisation programmes as regards the deadly Polio disease, Hepatitis Immunization, Cholera advocacy and administered vaccines where need be.

“This year’s Rotary Theme: “Serve To Change Lives” Is a call for everyone to be a “Change Maker” by impacting lives positively to everyone around you who cannot pay you back,” she added.