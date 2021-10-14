Rotary Club donates computers to schools to boost CBT, e-learning

Rotary Club of Kaduna on Thursday donated sets of computer to Government Secondary and LGEA Primary School, Kurmin Mashi, to prepare the students for computer based testing (CBT) Jamb and other exams.

President Rotary Club of Kaduna, Rotarian AbdulAzeez AbdulMalik, said the sets of computer is to train the students and pupils on the use of computers as part of their focus on education and prepare them on using computer based testing (CBT) to write JAMB, WAEC, NECO and GCE.

“We are here to present sets of computers to GSS Kurmin Mashi and LGEA Primary School Kurmin Mashi in support of computer literacy education to support what government is doing in the area of education. Rotary International has yearly plans and focus and education is one of them.

“This is part of my three pronged programme of education, health and community service which I promised on my investiture. Between now and October our focus is to touch the lives of children and students in primary, secondary schools and university to enhance education in all its ramifications.

“Rotary Club of Kaduna decided to take computer literacy education which is key to our children because you cannot write JAMB, GCE or WAEC without computer education. Knowing the difficulty they are going to face without computer education we decided to assist the schools’ students, teachers and community with the sets of computer,” he said.

Principal of GSS Kurmin Mashi, Malam Bashir Adamu, expressed appreciation to Rotary Club for the gesture.

“We thank Rotary Club Kaduna for coming to our aid. Now we are operating e-learning as part of the global village. Let me assure you on behalf of my teachers and students that we would put the computers to very good use,” he said.

The Head Teacher, LGEA Primary School, Kurmin Mashi, Hajiya Aisha Sani, also thanked Rotary Club for the donation and support, while praying that God bless and reward all of the members.

The District Head of Tudun Wada, who was represented by the Village Head of Kurmin Mashi, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed thanked Rotary Club for extending its hands of fellowship to his community.