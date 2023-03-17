Rotary Club holds free medical outreach in Kaduna

The Rotary Club of Kaduna Metropolitan has organised a free medical outreach for 750 people in Ungwar Rimi including children, elderly men and women.

The group carried out free tests and provided free treatment and drugs for the ailments.

President, Rotary Club of Kaduna Metropolitan, Rotarian Iliyasu Yusuf Omokonyani, said the medical outreach, which took place at Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Ungwar Rimi, was an annual programme.

He said the free medical outreach targeted mainly five diseases; malaria, ulcer, typhoid, diabetes and hypertension.

“This is a health outreach for the less privileged organised by the Rotary Club of Kaduna Metropolitan. Government cannot do everything for the society, so Rotary Club decided to support government by testing women, children and men for malaria, typhoid, hypertension, sugar level and ulcer. “The programme catered for 500 people last year, but this year we want to increase it to 750 people, that is why we brought it to a community based primary healthcare centre, so that we would be able to reach out to more vulnerable people.

“They would be tested and treated for the various diseases and doctors are here to provide them with free drugs for the ailments.

“The impact the medical outreach would have is better health for the people here. We know there are people with health challenges but they don’t have money to even eat, not to talk of medical attention, which is why we decided to bring the free testing and treatment to them.”

One of the beneficiaries, 72-year-old Malam Haruna Abubakar said the outreach was beneficial to the people of Ungwar Rimi. “I came and I was treated for high blood pressure and given drugs. It helped me and it helped the people of the community a lot because we didn’t pay anything for the test, the treatment and drugs.

“Many people cannot afford the treatment because of the poor economic and cashless situation, but they got free treatment. I pray Allah to bless the organisers, so that they can make the outreach more frequent.”

The Community Mobiliser, Ungwar Rimi, Hajiya Jamila Shehu, commended Rotary Club for the medical outreach.

